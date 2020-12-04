HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof franchise opportunity

Extended-stay is the fastest-growing category in the lodging industry and the most resilient in times of economic uncertainty. HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof gives franchisees the opportunity to enter this market with either a conversion from an existing hotel asset or an exciting new build option from one of the most iconic brands in the lodging industry. Enjoy the many advantages of doing business with Red Roof. From day one, our professionals help with design, construction, revenue management, and staff training. You’ll also have access to Red Roof’s distribution channels, a national business-to-business sales force and a successful guest loyalty program with over 3.6 million members.

At a time when extended stay is the fastest growing category in the lodging industry and continues to out perform expectations, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof is an optimum choice for franchisees looking to expand their portfolios with a new way to extended stay.

In times of economic uncertainty, extended-stay, specifically economy extended-stay is the most resilient segment in lodging. Even through 2020, the most difficult year in hospitality history, the Economy Extended-Stay segment reported only a 7.7% decline in RevPAR1 (revenue per available room) through December 4, 2020 and is predicted to be the first hotel segment to recover to 2019 RevPAR levels later in 2021.

HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof proved its resiliency during this time outperforming the Economy Tract Scale by 29.7% in the second quarter 2020 and by 15.8% in the third quarter 20202.

HomeTowne Studios gives franchisees the opportunity to enter this market with either a conversion from an existing hotel asset or an exciting new build option. Franchisees enjoy all the benefits of doing business with Red Roof from outstanding brand awareness and a high brand contribution to a 90 percent franchisee satisfaction score, all at some of the lowest fees in the industry.

1Source: The Highland Group

2 Source: STR