 Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $125,000
Net Worth: $400,000
Total Investment: $305,000 - $695,000

Available Markets:


Canada: AB, MB, NB, NT, NS, ON, PE, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MI, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY

Lace Up Your Gloves -- This Franchise Packs a Punch

Step into the ring with the group fitness franchise flattening the competition across the U.S. Leveraging the immense brand power of the most successful boxer of all time, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is knocking out a niche in the boutique group fitness space with a member experience fit for a champion.

As a Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchisee, you'll offer your members a truly immersive experience they can't find anywhere else. In 45-minute classes, your members learn Floyd's proprietary fitness programming with the help of expert coaches and state-of-the-art technology--an all new-way to pursue their passion for fitness.

Your Competitive Advantage

With franchisees ranging from Floyd Mayweather's own family members to private equity firms, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness stops at nothing to ensure you have the best possible chance at winning in your market.

  • Membership Guarantee - We're so confident your gym will launch with at least 250 members, we'll credit you $40,000 towards the cost of your investment if you don't.
  • Systems - Utilizing our simple model and easy-to-follow processes, you'll have more time to direct your valuable skills toward growing your business.
  • Technology - Introduce your market to the next generation of fitness technology, including smart TV screens to play your Floyd-designed workouts and heartrate monitoring system and digital fitness app.
  • Support - With fitness industry veterans and just one corporate location, our experienced team is fully dedicated to supporting the success of our franchisees.
  • Member Acquisition - a rare opportunity to save you money on franchisee marketing from leveraging one of the most famous athlete's significant brand awareness.
  • Top territories currently available to secure with high density and average household income.

A Simple and High Margin Business Model

  • Low-Cost Start-Up and Simple Buildout.
  • Recurring and Complementary Revenue Streams
    • Monthly memberships
    • Personal training
    • Merchandise
  • Comprehensive training at our corporate offices, boots-on-the-ground support at your location, and step-by-step playbooks for all stages of your business.
  • Ongoing marketing support and guidance to create buzz and rapidly grow and maintain your business.

Pursue your passions for people, fitness, and business alongside the most recognized athlete in global sports. Get in touch with us today to learn more about how you can become the leader in your market with Mayweather Boxing + Fitness.

Add to Request List

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Request Information

Looking for more information about Mayweather Boxing + Fitness? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to Mayweather Boxing + Fitness so they may contact you via SMS, phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


Share This Page

Subscribe to Our Newsletters