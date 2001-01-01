Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$125,000
|Net Worth:
|$400,000
|Total Investment:
|$305,000 - $695,000
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, MB, NB, NT, NS, ON, PE, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MI, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY
Lace Up Your Gloves -- This Franchise Packs a Punch
Step into the ring with the group fitness franchise flattening the competition across the U.S. Leveraging the immense brand power of the most successful boxer of all time, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is knocking out a niche in the boutique group fitness space with a member experience fit for a champion.
As a Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchisee, you'll offer your members a truly immersive experience they can't find anywhere else. In 45-minute classes, your members learn Floyd's proprietary fitness programming with the help of expert coaches and state-of-the-art technology--an all new-way to pursue their passion for fitness.
Your Competitive Advantage
With franchisees ranging from Floyd Mayweather's own family members to private equity firms, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness stops at nothing to ensure you have the best possible chance at winning in your market.
A Simple and High Margin Business Model
Pursue your passions for people, fitness, and business alongside the most recognized athlete in global sports. Get in touch with us today to learn more about how you can become the leader in your market with Mayweather Boxing + Fitness.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
