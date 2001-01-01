Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Franchise Opportunity

Lace Up Your Gloves -- This Franchise Packs a Punch Step into the ring with the group fitness franchise flattening the competition across the U.S. Leveraging the immense brand power of the most successful boxer of all time, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is knocking out a niche in the boutique group fitness space with a member experience fit for a champion. As a Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchisee, you'll offer your members a truly immersive experience they can't find anywhere else. In 45-minute classes, your members learn Floyd's proprietary fitness programming with the help of expert coaches and state-of-the-art technology--an all new-way to pursue their passion for fitness. Your Competitive Advantage With franchisees ranging from Floyd Mayweather's own family members to private equity firms, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness stops at nothing to ensure you have the best possible chance at winning in your market. Membership Guarantee - We're so confident your gym will launch with at least 250 members, we'll credit you $40,000 towards the cost of your investment if you don't.

- We're so confident your gym will launch with at least 250 members, we'll credit you $40,000 towards the cost of your investment if you don't. Systems - Utilizing our simple model and easy-to-follow processes, you'll have more time to direct your valuable skills toward growing your business.

- Utilizing our simple model and easy-to-follow processes, you'll have more time to direct your valuable skills toward growing your business. Technology - Introduce your market to the next generation of fitness technology, including smart TV screens to play your Floyd-designed workouts and heartrate monitoring system and digital fitness app.

- Introduce your market to the next generation of fitness technology, including smart TV screens to play your Floyd-designed workouts and heartrate monitoring system and digital fitness app. Support - With fitness industry veterans and just one corporate location, our experienced team is fully dedicated to supporting the success of our franchisees.

- With fitness industry veterans and just one corporate location, our experienced team is fully dedicated to supporting the success of our franchisees. Member Acquisition - a rare opportunity to save you money on franchisee marketing from leveraging one of the most famous athlete's significant brand awareness.

- a rare opportunity to save you money on franchisee marketing from leveraging one of the most famous athlete's significant brand awareness. Top territories currently available to secure with high density and average household income. A Simple and High Margin Business Model Low-Cost Start-Up and Simple Buildout.

Recurring and Complementary Revenue Streams Monthly memberships Personal training Merchandise

Comprehensive training at our corporate offices, boots-on-the-ground support at your location, and step-by-step playbooks for all stages of your business.

Ongoing marketing support and guidance to create buzz and rapidly grow and maintain your business. Pursue your passions for people, fitness, and business alongside the most recognized athlete in global sports. Get in touch with us today to learn more about how you can become the leader in your market with Mayweather Boxing + Fitness. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.