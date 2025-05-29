Eggs Up Grill Opening in Seneca, SC, Bringing Better Breakfast to a Bustling New Neighborhood

May 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // SENECA, S.C., – Eggs Up Grill announces its newest location opening next week in Seneca. The restaurant will begin serving guests on Monday, June 2, and will host its official grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration on Friday, June 6 starting at 11 a.m.

To celebrate, the restaurant is offering 10 random surprise giveaways on both opening day and grand opening day. Lucky guests will receive a Free Meal a Month card, redeemable for one free entrée every month for a year.

Owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees Darby Smith and Jackson Turner, the Seneca location is their third Eggs Up Grill restaurant, joining their successful locations in Clemson and Greenwood. Lifelong friends, Smith and Turner first discovered Eggs Up Grill by going to the restaurant for breakfast with their families.

“There’s nothing quite like Eggs Up Grill in Seneca,” said Smith. “The area has been missing a true neighborhood breakfast spot, and we’re thrilled to bring the brand’s great food, warm service and welcoming atmosphere to this growing community.”

Known for serving up smiles from sunup through lunch, Eggs Up Grill is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering fan favorites like omelets, breakfast sandwiches, burgers, bowls, mimosas, and more. The Seneca restaurant is located in a high-traffic shopping center, making it a convenient new go-to for families, professionals, and weekend brunchers.

The owners are committed to becoming a part of the local fabric in each market they serve. In Clemson and Greenwood, their restaurants support causes like Clemson Miracle, which benefits children's hospitals, and The Oaks Recovery Center, which provides second chances for individuals overcoming addiction. Plans for community partnerships and local giveback efforts in Seneca are already underway, with an emphasis on identifying meaningful ways to serve the area throughout the year.

“We’re proud to grow alongside passionate franchisees like Darby and Jackson,” said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. “They exemplify what makes our brand special: deep local roots, a commitment to community involvement, and a true love for serving others.”

