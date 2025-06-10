Eggs Up Grill Appoints Jennifer Folger as Vice President of Franchise Growth

June 10, 2025 // SPARTANBURG, S.C., – Eggs Up Grill has named Jennifer Folger as its new Vice President of Franchise Growth. With two decades of experience in franchising and a track record of scaling national brands, Folger will lead the charge in accelerating Eggs Up Grill's franchise growth strategy across new and existing markets.

A Buffalo, New York native, Folger began her career in 2005 at Arby’s and most recently served as Vice President of Franchise Development at Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Serving for 10 years at Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Folger helped to grow the brand from about 400 locations to 1,500, with 800 additional locations in the pipeline when she left. She brings deep industry knowledge and a strategic mindset to her new role, where she will focus on attracting multi-unit operators, optimizing the brand’s development process, and identifying new market opportunities.

“There is so much runway here at Eggs Up Grill,” said Folger. “It’s rare to find a brand with such strong unit-level performance, operational simplicity, and a culture that truly supports its franchisees. I look forward to driving strategic expansion by fostering strong relationships with franchise partners and identifying opportunities in high-potential markets.”

In her first year, Folger will focus on driving development momentum and refining franchise recruitment strategies to support Eggs Up Grill’s long-term growth goals.

“Jennifer’s extensive experience, energy and vision make her an ideal fit for where we’re headed as a brand,” said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. “Her proven ability to scale high-performing franchise systems, along with her belief in our community-first culture will be instrumental as we continue to grow with the right partners.”

SOURCE Eggs Up Grill

