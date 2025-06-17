Handel's Ice Cream New Prosper Location

June 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // PROSPER, TX -- Handel’s Ice Cream grand opening of its new Prosper location on Thursday, June 26. To mark the occasion, starting at 11 a.m., the first 100 guests will receive Free Ice Cream for a Year*. The grand opening event will also feature a spin wheel with prizes and more,

The new location will be led by local husband-and-wife duo Mike and Angela Davis, longtime Prosper residents with deep roots in the community. Mike is a former Microsoft software engineer and Chief Technology Officer at NIRVC who previously served on the Prosper Town Council, while Angela is a dedicated educator and current Executive Director of the American Speech and Debate Association. Together, the Davises coach for the Prosper Speech and Debate Club and are passionate about investing in local youth and leadership development.

The idea for a Handel's in Prosper sparked during a casual conversation outside a McKinney Handel’s. "One day we were sitting in our car outside of the McKinney Handel’s eating ice cream and discussing what was next for our family," shared Angela Davis, Co-Owner of Prosper Handel’s Ice Cream. “Mike looked to me and said ‘I wonder what it would take to open one of these up in Prosper.’ I smiled at him and said I’d been waiting for him to ask that. We submitted our application for a franchise that same evening."

“We love Prosper and we love Handel’s,” said Mike Davis, Co-Owner of Prosper Handel’s Ice Cream. “We are over the moon about the opportunity to bring Handel’s to our hometown.”

The location features classic and seasonal flavors such as Banana Cream Pie, Birthday Cake, Blue Monster, and Blueberry Cheesecake Chunk. Each Handel’s shop features 48 rotating flavors that are made in-store.

*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.

