Potbelly Sandwich Shop Opens in Ogden, Utah

June 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // OGDEN, Utah – Potbelly announced today the opening of its newest location in Ogden, Utah. Situated in the Ogden Commons (1321 N. Wall Avenue), this new shop joins the bustling location in suburban Salt Lake City’s Sandy, Utah community, becoming the second in the region and the state. As a feature for the neighborhood, the new shop offers a convenient drive-thru for placing orders and pick-ups.

The new Potbelly sits in a dense retail corridor with more than 65,000 vehicles passing daily. Surrounded by prominent stores like Ross Dress for Less, WinCo Foods and PetSmart, Potbelly in Ogden is well-positioned to serve nearby residents, the local workforce and Commons shoppers with its toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-shipped shakes, freshly baked cookies, and other craveable menu options.

The shop is owned and operated by Sound Sandwich LLC, which also owns the brand’s Salt Lake City shop. The franchise group is led by seasoned franchisee partners who have extensive multi-unit ownership experience within the restaurant, hotel and travel industries, and bring a people-centric operations approach.

“Potbelly fans in Utah have been eager for more shops, and we’re thrilled to be bringing the brand to the Ogden community,” said Josh Zwick, the General Manager of Potbelly in Ogden. “Whether guests are grabbing a quick bite from the drive-thru or spending time with friends and family over a toasty meal, we’ll be a fan-favorite neighborhood spot for a long time.”

Regular operating hours for this shop are from 9 AM to 9 PM Sunday through Thursday and 9 AM to 10 PM Friday through Saturday.

