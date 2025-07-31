Eggs Up Grill Names Julie Krupa Vice President of Real Estate Development

July 31, 2025 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C., – Eggs Up Grill announced today the promotion of Julie Krupa to Vice President of Real Estate Development. The move recognizes Krupa’s role in fueling expansion and her leadership in advancing its development approach.

Since joining Eggs Up Grill in 2023, Krupa has been a force in the brand’s growth. Her expertise has guided franchise partners through site selection and build-out, resulting in dozens of successful openings across both new and existing markets.

Krupa is also leading initiatives to enhance Eggs Up Grill’s design and functionality, improving efficiency, elevating the guest experience, and providing franchise partners with more flexibility and opportunity.

“Julie’s vision and leadership have transformed the way we approach development, from introducing innovative prototypes to creating a seamless process that supports franchise partners from site selection through opening day,” said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. “Her impact is felt in every new market we enter.”

Krupa brings nearly two decades of experience in franchise real estate and development, including leadership roles at Taco Bell and Torchy’s Tacos. Her expertise spans site selection, design, construction, and franchise partner support.

In addition to her work at Eggs Up Grill, Krupa is an active participant in the broader franchise and restaurant industries. She is a member of the Women in Restaurant Leadership (WiRL) network and a regular contributor to industry roundtables and events that advance inclusion and excellence in franchising.

“I’m grateful and honored to be taking on the role of Vice President at Eggs Up Grill,” said Julie Krupa. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with some of the best franchise partners in the business—their sense of ownership and enthusiasm to grow the Eggs Up Grill brand is what makes this so rewarding.”

Known for serving up smiles from sunup through lunch, Eggs Up Grill is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering fan favorites like omelets, breakfast sandwiches, burgers, bowls, mimosas, and more, making it a convenient new go-to for families, professionals, and weekend brunchers.

