Perkins American Food Co. Celebrates Launch of Rainbow Pancakes Benefitting Give Kids the World

ATLANTA, GA, July 28, 2025 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Perkins American Food Co. is brightening up breakfast for a great cause as it celebrates Christmas in July with its popular Kids Rainbow Pancakes. Starting now, each purchase of Kids Rainbow Pancakes in U.S. locations will donate a portion of proceeds to Give Kids The World Village®, a nonprofit resort based in Kissimmee, Florida, that fulfills wishes for children facing critical illness.

Since 1990, Perkins has raised more than $25 million to improve the lives of thousands of children and their families. The brand's contributions have played a vital role in enhancing key features at the Give Kids The World and is a founding partner of the Give Kids the World Village in Central Florida. Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsically designed nonprofit resort that offers kids with critical illnesses and their families daily access to premier theme parks, including Walt Disney World®, Universal Orlando Resort®, and SeaWorld.

"For 65 years, Perkins has firmly believed in the power of community and kindness, aligning with our philosophy of 'Kindness Served Daily'," said Kimberly Bean, Vice President of Marketing of Perkins American Food Co. "Our partnership with Give Kids The World has served as a natural extension of this mission. We are honored to be able to share the joy of giving and help create magical experiences."

Perkins Rainbow Pancakes are the latest initiative in the 35-year partnership that has allowed Perkins and its guests to play a pivotal role in enhancing the experiences offered at the Village. Perkins franchise partners and loyal customers have continually contributed their time, resources, and generosity to support children and their families navigate challenging times.

Additionally, guests can further contribute by participating in Perkins Round Up program, which allows guests to round up their check to the nearest dollar in support of Give Kids The World or donate to coin boxes in store. All funds will directly benefit the charity.

"Our restaurants serve as vital community hubs, bringing friends and neighbors together with many of the wish families through the years who have been our guests, supporting all communities including our own," continued Bean. "By supporting families who have faced tremendous challenges, we aim to make a meaningful impact, allowing kids to simply be kids, no matter their circumstance."

SOURCE Perkins American Food Co.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.