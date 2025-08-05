Sola Salons Announces Port Orange, Florida; Lakeland, Florida; Greenville, South Carolina

PORT ORANGE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sola Salons is pleased to announce Port Orange and Lakeland, Florida, and Greenville, South Carolina, with Haynes Chidsey.

"We are excited to celebrate Haynes's growth with the Sola Salons family," said John Pantera, vice president of franchise development.

Chidsey's franchising journey with Sola Salons began before the brand had even launched. As a former colleague of the company's founders, he was involved from the earliest stages, ultimately becoming one of Sola's first franchisees. His decision to join the brand wasn't driven by a desire to enter franchising, but rather by his longstanding trust in the founders and belief in their vision.

With a background in finance and operations, Chidsey found that the Sola model aligned well with his skill set.

"We operate in four states — North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida" Chidsey said. " We invest a lot of time, effort and money in recruiting, retaining and training our team to provide the best possible customer experience."

SOURCE Sola Salons

