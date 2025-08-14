Potbelly Listens to Fans with New Underground Menu Item: Pork BBQ Mac Takes Permanent Place on Brand’s Secretly Craveable Menu

August 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO – Potbelly is bringing a fan favorite creation to a permanent place on its Underground Menu – the brand’s storied secret selection of bold, indulgent combinations.

Starting Monday, August 18, the Pork BBQ Mac becomes the latest addition to join the mouthwatering collection of exclusive craves only available on the Potbelly app.

The new item features the brand’s legendary three-cheese Mac topped with tender, slow-cooked pulled pork and a drizzle of sweet heat BBQ sauce, the brand’s signature sauce crafted with the iconic Potbelly Hot Peppers. Served in either a cup or bowl-sized portion, it’s perfect to enjoy as a satisfying pairing with a hot oven-toasted sandwich, freshly made salad, or on its own.

“This feels like the perfect nod to our fans, who have made the Pork BBQ Mac one of their favorite menu hacks,” said Eric Chenel, Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation at Potbelly. “It’s a craveable, comforting mashup that’s earned its permanent spot on the Underground Menu, and now fans can get it with just a few taps in the app.”

Additional Underground Menu items include the Lucky 7, the Clubby, Barnyard, and Wrecking Ball sandwiches, among other hidden gems.

If not already a member, fans are encouraged to join Potbelly Perks to enjoy the new menu items, follow fresh menu introductions and earn exclusive offers and rewards.

