Handel’s Ice Cream Opens First-Ever Missouri Location in Belton

September 10, 2025 // Franchising.com // Belton, MO — Handel’s Ice Cream expands into Missouri with its first location in Belton. The new store celebrates its grand opening on Thursday, September 18, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and family-friendly fun starting at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests can win FREE Ice Cream for a Year*.

Local residents Todd and Traci Blackinton own the Belton store. The couple met and fell in love while working in a restaurant before pursuing careers in other fields – Todd in journalism, advertising, and health care administration, and Traci in financial services and mental health counseling. After years in the corporate world, they chose to return to the food service industry by starting their own venture.

“We wanted to create something of our own,” said Todd Blackinton, Co-Owner of Handel’s Belton “Our niece and nephew worked for Handel’s in California, and Traci often visited their store. We fell in love with the brand then, and we are so excited to bring this brand to the community we love.”

The Blackintons moved to the Kansas City metro last year after living in Topeka for five years. Already active in their high school and church communities, they look forward to becoming part of the local business community.

The shop features classic and seasonal flavors, along with limited-time specialties. Each Handel’s rotates 48 fun-filled flavors every month.

*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.

SOURCE Handel's Ice Cream

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.