Robeks Puts the 'Perfect' in Pumpkin as Its Fan-Favorite Smoothie Returns for Fall

September 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Robeks, celebrated for its freshly made smoothies, juices, açai bowls, artisan toasts, and its new line of handheld Harmonious Bites, is welcoming back one of its most popular seasonal creations: the Perfectly Pumpkin Smoothie. Packed with real pumpkin, nutrient-rich ingredients and a warm blend of spices, this limited-time favorite will be available at Robeks locations from September 17 through December 17.

The Perfectly Pumpkin Smoothie is crafted with unsweetened vanilla almond milk, 100% real pumpkin puree, banana, nonfat frozen yogurt, almond butter, agave, and Robeks’ signature pumpkin spice blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. The result is a creamy, better-for-you indulgence that offers both comfort and nutrition. Rich in vitamins, potassium, and beta-carotene, it’s the ultimate fall drink you can feel good about.

“Pumpkin is one of the most anticipated flavors of the season, and our Perfectly Pumpkin Smoothie is a fresh, healthy way to enjoy it,” said Mitch Baker, Robeks Vice President of Marketing. “It delivers everything people crave about fall – comfort, warmth and flavor, all while staying true to Robeks promise of fresh, high-quality ingredients. It’s cozy, it’s energizing, and it’s made to enjoy all season long.”

Guests can enjoy the Perfectly Pumpkin Smoothie in-store or by ordering ahead through the Robeks mobile app. Orders placed on the app earn Robeks Rewards points, while convenient delivery is also available through the app or third-party delivery partners.

Robeks has set the standard for blending fresh fruits, vegetables, proteins, and functional boosts into crave-worthy smoothies, juices, acai bowls, and premium toasts. Seasonal offerings like the Perfectly Pumpkin Smoothie highlight the brand’s focus on innovation, wellness, and flavor, giving fans new reasons to celebrate throughout the year.

