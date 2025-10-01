Hounds Town USA Set to Open in Pensacola

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // PENSACOLA, Fla.— Tails are wagging in Pensacola as Hounds Town USA announces its newest location set to open on October 4. The facility will offer doggy daycare, boarding, and spa services to pet owners throughout Pensacola, Ensley, Cantonment, Nine Mile Road, and surrounding communities.

The Pensacola location will be owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Renee and Derrick Drinnon. Derrick brings over 37 years of experience in animal health, holding leadership roles in both manufacturing and distribution. Renee has 25 years of experience in human resources, specializing in building strong team relationships, employee engagement, and effective communication.

“Bringing Hounds Town to Pensacola holds great significance to us because we know how much people love their pets here,” said Renee. “Our goal is to create a safe, fun, and enriching environment where dogs can thrive, and where pet parents feel confident their companions are receiving the best care possible.”

Derrick’s extensive background in animal health ensures a deep understanding of pet well-being, while Renee’s HR expertise fosters a motivated and supported team, translating to exceptional experiences for pets and their owners. Together, they bring complementary skills that prioritize both pets and people. Renee and Derrick will oversee daily operations and be actively involved in creating a safe, fun, and enriching environment for dogs within the community.

“Hounds Town is a community where pets are celebrated, and owners can trust their dogs are happy, safe, and well cared for,” said Rob Flanagan, CEO of Hounds Town USA. “We are pleased to welcome Pensacola and can’t wait to provide this experience to dogs and their owners in the Florida Panhandle.”

SOURCE Hounds Town USA

