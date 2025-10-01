Krystal Turns 93 With Loyalty Program Launch, Birthday Treats and Eating Contest

October 01, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA – Krystal is turning 93 this October and invites guests to celebrate with the launch of its Club Krystal loyalty program, birthday-inspired menu items and a high-stakes eating contest. The new loyalty program expands the brand’s digital experience, giving fans across the country the chance to earn points, redeem rewards and enjoy exclusive deals.

Club Krystal: Loyalty Made Delicious

The nationwide rollout enables Krystal fans to:

Earn points with every qualifying purchase of food or non-alcoholic beverages

Track rewards and progress in the Krystal app

Redeem discounts starting at 500 points

Unlock exclusive offers like a birthday reward and early access to promotions

Access convenience features like store locator and referral rewards

Guests can sign up for Club Krystal through the app or on the web. Upon signing up, guests will receive a welcome reward, $3 off their next $12 order.

Birthday Month Treats

Krystal is also celebrating its 93rd year, a remarkable legacy of serving up iconic, crave-worthy bites to generations of fans, with sweet and festive menu items:

Birthday Cake Shake – A birthday cake-flavored shake loaded with rainbow sprinkles for a fun and festive treat, available in small and medium sizes

Birthday Cake Glaze Bombs – Classic glaze bombs get a festive twist with colorful rainbow sprinkles for a sweet, fun-packed bite, available in 4-count and 10-count packs at the same price as traditional Glaze Bombs

Krystal Slider Showdown

On Friday, Oct. 24, Krystal’s actual birthday, two restaurants will host the Krystal Slider Showdown eating contest from 10 a.m. to noon. All contestants will receive a commemorative T-shirt and gift bag, while winners in each city will score the grand prize: free Krystal for a year and a Slider Gold Medal. The event will also feature a prize wheel with giveaways for participants and attendees.

“Turning 93 is a rare milestone in this industry, and we wanted to celebrate it the Krystal way — with big flavors, fun experiences and rewards for our guests,” said Kristen Hohl, EVP of Marketing for SPB Hospitality, Krystal’s parent brand. “The launch of Club Krystal makes this birthday especially meaningful, giving fans a new way to connect with the brand while enjoying limited-time treats like the Birthday Cake Shake and Glaze Bombs.”

Fall Flavors Return

October also marks the return of seasonal favorites, like Krystal’s cooked-to-order Sausage Gravy breakfast lineup and popular Chili in a bowl:

Sausage Gravy Biscuit – A warm, flaky buttermilk biscuit smothered in rich, savory white sausage gravy

Sausage Gravy Tater Scrambler – Crispy tots layered with scrambled eggs, melted American cheese, a savory sausage patty and smothered in sausage gravy

Sausage Gravy Biscuit Scrambler – A flaky buttermilk biscuit stacked with scrambled eggs, sausage and gravy for a

Southern classic reimagined

Hearty Beef-and-Bean Chili – Available in a 12 oz. bowl or as a combo upgrade for a cozy, comforting meal

Krystal’s birthday promotions run Sept. 29 through Nov. 2 at participating locations, with fall menu items available for a limited time.

SOURCE Krystal Restaurants LLC

