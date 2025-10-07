MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes Named Best Burger in Orlando for Second Year in A Row

October 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO – MOOYAH Burgers, Fries and Shakes (MOOYAH) is proud to announce that it has once again been voted the Best Burger in Orlando.

This back-to-back victory, awarded by Orlando Weekly, reflects MOOYAH’s dedication to excellence. By handcrafting every burger, baking buns fresh in-house each day, and using only the finest ingredients, the brand continues to deliver an unmatched burger experience that keeps local guests coming back for more.

“We’re honored that MOOYAH has been named the Best Burger in Orlando for the second year in a row,” said Cait Dunn, Senior Director of Brand & Integrated Marketing at MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “This recognition is a true testament to what sets MOOYAH apart—burgers built on quality, customization, and fun. Our franchise owners and team members work hard every day to deliver that experience, and the continued support from the Orlando community shows that it resonates. We’re proud to keep raising the bar and serving the burgers our guests love most.”

Each year, the local news outlet hosts the “Best of Orlando Food and Dining” awards, inviting readers to vote for their favorite local restaurants across a variety of food and beverage categories. MOOYAH secured the top spot in the Best Burger category, standing out among a competitive lineup of local favorites.

In addition to delectable hand-crafted burgers made with Certified Angus Beef®, MOOYAH also offers savory hand-cut French fries, fresh-baked buns made daily, hand-spun shakes using 100% real ice cream and much more.

