Vitality Bowls Marks 14 Years of Success, Celebrates Anniversary with Superfood Promotions

October 07, 2025 // Franchising.com // DANVILLE, Calif. – Vitality Bowls is celebrating its 14th anniversary this October. To mark this milestone, Vitality Bowls is rewarding its loyal customers with a special promotion. From October 17 to 19, guests can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off on all açaí bowls, as a thank-you for the support that has fueled the brand’s growth over the years.

“As we celebrate 14 incredible years, it’s inspiring to reflect on how far we’ve come and how much we’ve grown,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “Our anniversary not only honors the passion of our franchisees and team members but also the loyalty of our guests who have supported us along the way. With exciting innovation, continued nationwide expansion, and strong fan affinity in tow, we are thrilled for what the future has in store as we pursue the Vitality Bowls mission to bring healthy, revitalizing meals to even more communities.”

Vitality Bowls has continued to innovate across its menu with major product launches and enhancements. In March of this year, the company launched a “Create Your Own Bowl” program, which allows for complete customization, as well as new gluten-free granola and additional nutrient-rich toppings. Harvest Kitchen, a virtual brand extension of Vitality Bowls, launched in 2024 and has allowed the brand to expand its savory offerings with more protein-forward, whole-food-based meals.

“When we founded Vitality Bowls, our vision was to provide clean, allergy-friendly alternatives for families and consumers, while also revolutionizing healthy eating in the fast-casual space,” said Roy Gilad, Co-Founder and CEO of Vitality Bowls. “Fourteen years later, that vision has grown beyond what we imagined. Seeing the brand’s continued success, the development of Harvest Kitchen, and the tremendous enthusiasm from our franchise partners reaffirms the positive impact we’re making in communities nationwide.”

Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an extraordinary array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to exceptional nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.

