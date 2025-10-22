Former Finance Expert Brings SweatHouz to Reston, VA

October 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // Reston, VA — SweatHouz is bringing a new wellness experience to Reston with its newest studio, opening October 22nd. The new studio is owned by Natalie Siewer, who saw a need for a more modern, efficient approach to wellness in her community.

“From the first time I experienced SWTHZ, I knew it was something special,” Siewers said. “With a unique, technology-forward design, beautiful atmosphere, science-backed approach and truly private, three-in-one setup, SWTHZ provides the ‘me time’ and recovery opportunities so many of us need. Whether you’re an athlete looking to recover or just someone looking to feel better, SWTHZ can help you rest, recover and take care of yourself.”

Private luxury suites with an infrared sauna, cold plunge tub and vitamin C shower are at the heart of every SWTHZ studio. Each modality works together to support performance, longevity and stress relief. And with in-room controls and a seamless mobile app, members can enjoy an easy-to-use self-guided experience.

“SWTHZ is what wellness should feel like,” said Tracey Walsh, Chief Administrative Officer of SWTHZ. “So many people are craving time to disconnect and feel better, but they don’t want the crowded gym or the discomfort of a communal spa. SWTHZ is private, elevated and engineered for real impact.”

