SweatHouz Franchise Opportunity

Why partner with SweatHouz? At SweatHouz, we believe that in order to live well, you must recover well, which is why we designed our brand to complement our members' overall health and wellness routines. SweatHouz infrared saunas, cold plunge tubs, and recovery rooms offer a full range of benefits, including burning calories, boosting metabolism, rejuvenating skin, strengthening the immune system, detoxifying, and improving circulation. Even better, you can work on your mental wellness and simply escape for an hour of relaxation. At SweatHouz, we are constantly innovating and advancing our services to help improve our members' lives. With a fully customizable experience, the control is at our members' fingertips. You can adjust the sauna temperature and lighting, select from several entertainment options and choose the duration of your session. Our private suites also include a vitamin-C infused shower, and our beauty bars are stocked with Dyson styling tools. McKinsey & Company estimates the global wellness market to be over $1.5 trillion, with a projected annual growth of 5 to 10 percent. The health and wellness industry is rapidly growing, and specifically, the services side of it has seen a large increase over the last couple of years. While an already booming industry, recent events have only heightened this. Realizing self-care is no longer a luxury, but a necessity, more and more people are making physical and mental health a bigger priority. According to McKinsey & Company study done in April 2021, 79 percent of consumers believe that wellness is important, and 42 percent consider it a top priority. Regular use of natural modalities like infrared saunas and cold plunges have been proven to reduce the risks of heart disease, stroke, some cancers, lower blood pressure, and overall, positively complement a healthy lifestyle and wellness routine. The SweatHouz business model is simple, and it benefits both our members and our owners. Our members want a predictably wonderful experience with every visit, and our owners want a business that takes the guesswork out of daily operations so they can focus on growth. Our recurring revenue, membership-driven model allows for predictable and recurring cash flow, and our proven experience ensures our brand will survive as leaders in the health and wellness industry. Our founder, Jamie Weeks, has an incredibly successful track record as an operator of Orangetheory Fitness and Dogtopia franchises. As the largest Orangetheory franchisee in the world and one of the largest Dogtopia franchisees in the U.S., he has developed an incredible knowledge of the industry and franchise operations. These best practices have been ingrained into our SweatHouz Corporate Studios, and now that we have proven the business model, we are ready to pass the success on to our franchise partners. We have ample territories available throughout the entire United States, including major cities and markets. Support Our primary goal is to help our franchisees throughout the lifecycle of their business. This includes assistance in finding ideal real estate locations and overseeing the build-out phase; helping with pre-launch, pre-sales, and the grand opening; and finally, ongoing training and support. We depend on our franchise owners to create an environment in their communities that fosters positive change in their members' lives. The entire SweatHouz team understands the true value our franchisees bring to their community and the wider organization overall. Real Estate & Build-Out Our expert team will guide you through the entire process, from site selection to buildout, architectural drawings, and FFE installations, helping you to create the ideal SweatHouz experience for your community.

Sales & Operations We provide comprehensive sales and operation training, monthly calls, and continuous guidance from pre-sales to your grand opening and throughout the duration of our partnership.

Marketing We provide in-house marketing support and have third-party partnerships to provide social media, SEO, influencer marketing, PR, and media assistance.

Training Initial Training: Franchisees and/or their manager will attend a mandatory week-long training session at our Atlanta headquarters where you receive the necessary tools and skills to successfully launch your business. Pre-Sales: A member of our Operations team will travel to your studio to assist with kicking off the pre-sale process as well as for your studio's grand opening. Ongoing Training: Between regular KPI calls, franchise-wide calls, and ongoing training webinars, we are here for you every step of the way.

Ideal Candidate Culture is extremely important to everyone at SweatHouz, and it should be for you too. We pride ourselves on serving and helping others first. Each candidate should possess a solid character, professional demeanor, and a desire to make a positive impact on others within their community. Therefore, we are looking for franchisees who hold these same qualities and will hire accordingly to protect the SweatHouz Culture. Basic operational and business experience is important, but our franchise partners do not need experience in the health and wellness industry, nor do you need experience as a business owner. Our proven model, comprehensive training, and ongoing support allow you to focus on growing your first SweatHouz Studio while also laying the groundwork for future openings. While most franchisees will hire a day-to-day manager, the following are the primary functions of an owner or manager. Hiring, managing, and motivating your team

Handling the financial management, including P & L and KPI reports

Effectively marketing and advertising utilizing our in-house marketing support and preferred vendors

Following the SweatHouz blueprint Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.