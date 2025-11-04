BODYBAR Pilates Launches “BODYBAR Does Good” Campaign This November

November 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fort Worth, TX – BODYBAR Pilates today announced the launch of its first annual “BODYBAR Does Good” campaign in partnership with Fort Worth-based nonprofit, The Worthy Co. This initiative will raise funds to support survivors of trafficking and sexual exploitation throughout the month of November.

All BODYBAR Pilates studios will sell a co-branded candle – the BODYBAR x Worthy Co. Candle, IMPACT – with 100% of proceeds benefiting The Worthy Co.’s hands-on job training and employment programs for survivors of trafficking. Each candle is handcrafted by women employed through the nonprofit social enterprise of The Net, which offers trauma-informed work opportunities, professional skills training, and a pathway toward financial independence. Since 2010, The Net has served more than 1,000 women, helping them rebuild their lives through their three-pronged approach of outreach, advocacy, and enrichment. Through The Worthy Co., women are ableâ€¯to rebuild their lives through sustainable employment and community support.

“We’re proud to support The Worthy Co. this fall through our ‘BODYBAR Does Good’ campaign,” said Kamille McCollum, chief brand officer, president, and co-founder, BODYBAR Pilates. “As two great Texas-based brands, we share a mission to empower women of all backgrounds to be the best versions of themselves – whether through fitness or meaningful employment. The Worthy Co. helps women reclaim their strength and futures, and we’re honored to stand beside them now and in the future.”

The IMPACT Candle features santal and amber scents in an iridescent cloud vessel, which will be available for purchase exclusively at BODYBAR Pilates studios nationwide. It’s the perfect holiday gift that gives back, and the studio that sells the most candles will win a professional photoshoot.

“We are so appreciative of BODYBAR’s support as we continue to grow and make a positive impact in women’s lives,” said Melissa Ice, co-founder and chief vision officer, The Worthy Co. “Human trafficking is a pervasive issue, and partnerships like this help us amplify our message: that every woman deserves a second chance and no past is too difficult to overcome. Through this campaign, BODYBAR Pilates is using its platform to elevate survivors’ voices and support us as we create meaningful employment opportunities for them.”

