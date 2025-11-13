Bring on the Feast! Round Table Pizza Launches Catering Program

November 13, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Round Table Pizza is giving its fans the royal treatment with a freshly baked catering program, featuring four meal bundles boasting fan-favorite menu items, and perfection in every bite.

Each catering bundle brings bold flavor, and incorporates signature offerings, including specialty pizzas, irresistible shareables, fresh salads and more. The bundles, perfect for serving groups of 10-12, are as follows:

The Noble Spread: One Large Specialty Pizza, Two Large One Topping Pizzas, 12 Twists (Garlic Parmesan or Churro), 12 Wings (Classic or Boneless) and two Family Garden Salads (64 oz.)

Wingdom of Flavor: One Large Specialty Pizza, Two Large One Topping Pizzas and 24 Wings (Classic or Boneless)

A Tale of Twists: One Large Specialty Pizza, Two Large One Topping Pizzasâ€‹ and 12 Twists (Garlic Parmesan or Churro)

The Royal Classic: One Large Specialty Pizza, Two Large One Topping Pizzasâ€‹ and two Family Garden Salads (64 oz.)

“For over 65 years, we have been committed to ‘sharing a little pizza with someone you love,’ and with the launch of our catering program, we are making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy Round Table Pizza together, whether it’s to celebrate every day moments or special occasions,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing of Round Table Pizza.

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

SOURCE FAT Brands

###

