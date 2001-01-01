Franchise Opportunity Open Table of Contents

At Orangetheory Fitness, we set both our members and franchise partners up for success. Our workout is scientifically proven to produce results, our tried-and-true development track record is evidence of an effective franchise formula. With nearly one million members and over 1,500 fitness studios around the globe, we're just getting started in our mission to bring More Life to more people.

Orangetheory is a science-backed, technology-tracked, coach-inspired group workout designed to produce results from the inside out. The hardest part of our workouts is showing up - we make it simple for you to push yourself, be your personal best and give you more. This unique concept combines fitness and technology in small studios designed for large groups. We provide our franchise owners with a range of support, from marketing and sales to fitness equipment and operations.

Orangetheory's fitness program is built around five heart rate training zones, designed to ensure you train at the right intensity for your fitness level. The goal is to spend 12 to 20 minutes in the "Orange Zone," where your heart rate is elevated to supercharge your metabolism, burn fat, and continue burning calories for up to 24 hours after class.

Our OTconnect system tracks your body's response in real time, showing which heart rate zone you're in and helping you adjust your effort to align with your personal goals. Unlike traditional high-intensity interval training (HIIT) classes, Orangetheory's workouts are adaptable, allowing you to adjust intensity to match your fitness level and what you aim to achieve each day.

Our certified coaches are here to guide and motivate you on your fitness journey. With ongoing professional development and training, they deliver the latest science-backed workouts tailored to your fitness level and goals. Whether your focus is weight management, building functional strength, or improving endurance, our coaches are ready to prescribe the right program and provide personalized support to help you succeed.