Piara Pizza Franchise Opportunity

Join the Piara Pizza team! At Piara Pizza, we believe in using fresh, high-quality ingredients to deliver enormous flavor that's Fresh and Ready! Our carryout pizza, wings, and breadsticks have been feeding southern California since 2010, and we're now expanding through franchise opportunities. Our signature pizzas and build-your-own combinations can be made as stuffed crust, thin crust, deep dish, or personal pan pizzas. For those customers who are feeding a crowd, we even offer a giant deep dish pizza with 32 slices! Customers can add breadsticks, cheesy bread, wings, and soda to complete their meal. The food is outstanding, but our business is about more than just great food. We embrace a hands-on management style to ensure excellent customer service, clean and modern locations, and a welcoming family atmosphere. We focus on providing only the best ingredients, products, and experience to our customers. Our Ideal Candidate Think the Piara Pizza opportunity is right for you? Here are a few of the traits we're looking for in prospective franchisees: Connect well with people - Running a restaurant is exciting and fastpaced work, and it requires the ability to quickly connect and build ongoing relationships with both customers and staff. We need people who are passionate about connecting with others.

Manage a schedule well - As an owner operator of Piara Pizza, you'll be rolling up your sleeves and serving customers, but you'll have staff to help with that effort. Knowing how to manage your own time and effectively manage staff schedules will go a long way in your success.

Make customers the top priority - Consistent customer service is a critical part of our brand's success. It's not enough to serve great food; you also have to create a great customer service experience to keep them coming back.

Understand cost management - A good franchise candidate will know and understand cost management for a restaurant, especially when it comes to ingredients and labor. Hiring and retaining great employees with sharp social skills is an important factor in managing labor costs. Fresh - We source the best possible ingredients for our wide range of pizzas. Our pizza crust and sauce are made in-house every single day, and we hand cut fresh toppings in house as well.

Fast - Whether they're headed home from a long day at work or grabbing a takeout dinner before soccer practice, we know our customer's time is valuable. Customers can call in an order for carryout or drop in and choose from one of our fresh, hot pizzas that's ready to go.

Flavorful - We offer quality take-out food at reasonable, family-friendly prices. Our signature pizza combinations are built for maximum flavor plus we offer build-your-own options with a range of crusts. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.