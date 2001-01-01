Piara Pizza Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Franchise Fee:
|$50,000
|Total Investment:
|$267,000 - $553,000
|Royalty Fee:
|6% of your gross sales
|Advertising Fee:
|Up to 2% of your gross sales
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Join the Piara Pizza team!
At Piara Pizza, we believe in using fresh, high-quality ingredients to deliver enormous flavor that's Fresh and Ready! Our carryout pizza, wings, and breadsticks have been feeding southern California since 2010, and we're now expanding through franchise opportunities.
Our signature pizzas and build-your-own combinations can be made as stuffed crust, thin crust, deep dish, or personal pan pizzas. For those customers who are feeding a crowd, we even offer a giant deep dish pizza with 32 slices! Customers can add breadsticks, cheesy bread, wings, and soda to complete their meal.
The food is outstanding, but our business is about more than just great food. We embrace a hands-on management style to ensure excellent customer service, clean and modern locations, and a welcoming family atmosphere. We focus on providing only the best ingredients, products, and experience to our customers.
Our Ideal Candidate
Think the Piara Pizza opportunity is right for you? Here are a few of the traits we're looking for in prospective franchisees:
