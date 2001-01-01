RockBox Fitness Franchise Opportunity

Become A RockBox Fitness Franchisee! Founded in 2017, RockBox Fitness is a state-of-the-art boxing, kickboxing, and functional strength training studio which features group fitness, full-body workouts designed to burn the maximum amount of calories in only 50 minutes. By combining a results-driven product with a unique and ever changing class experience, members are able to crush their fitness goals while experiencing a rock concert, every hour on the hour. Our promise to our members is simple: You'll never get hit, but you will get unbelievably fit. While they may come for the workout, our members stay for the inclusive community and family atmosphere. With over 120 units awarded, RockBox Fitness is growing rapidly from coast to coast and painting the world RockBox blue. The RockBox Fitness Advantage We aim to help our franchisees at every step in the process which includes preparing them during build out, pre-launch, grand opening, and ongoing support and training throughout the life of their business. We look to our franchise owners to inspire fun and fitness in their communities and create an environment which fosters positive change in their members. It's more than just owning a gym. When you choose RockBox Fitness, you join a dedicated team who understands the true value you bring to your community and the wider organization. Area Developer Program - Benefit from recurring revenue, royalty rebates, and extensive incentives through multi-unit development.

Managed Member Acquisition Center - The only fitness concept with a centralized member procurement center, keeping us ahead of the competition.

Results-Driven Process - Proven business model and product that enables you to find operational success.

Initial & Ongoing Support - Complete operational and sales training tools that enable you to achieve your business, financial, and personal goals. Franchise Support Real Estate & Build-Out Our expert team will guide you through the entire process, from site selection to buildout, to music and technology, helping you to create the ideal RockBox experience for your community.

Sales & Operations Enjoy comprehensive sales training, monthly calls, and expert guidance, from pre-launch to grand opening, and into sustainability. Marketing In-house marketing support structures and tools to help you build and retain your RockBox community. Training Initial Training: You and your staff will attend an extensive, mandatory week-long Training Camp to ensure you are equipped with the necessary tools to hit the ground running going into the pre-launch of your studio.

Pre-Launch: A member of our team will travel to your studio to assist with kicking off the pre-launch process for your studio as well as for your studio's grand opening.

Ongoing Training: Between weekly KPI calls, monthly franchise-wide calls, weekly training webinars, and 24/7 online support, our team is with you every step of the way. Our Ideal Candidate With our multifaceted support systems, our franchise model encourages those with strong work ethic and drive to explore entrepreneurial freedom within a $32+ Billion industry. We are searching for owners and Area Developers with business ownership and operational experience, including the basic skills that can manage and motivate a team, supply sufficient financial resources, and follow the blueprint of a proven business model while sharing the passion for the RockBox Fitness brand. If you have these qualities, along with a solid character, professional demeanor, and a relentless business mindset, then you are a prime candidate to own a RockBox Fitness Franchise! Our Values Part of what makes RockBox so special is the culture of collaboration, transparency, and drive to be the best. Our culture is vital to our growth and that of our franchisees. Culture drives our actions and our involvement in every community our owners are part of. Our culture inspires the RockBox family to work hard, bring 100% to everything we do, and provide the highest level of service to our customers. This is all encompassed in our cultural values F.A.S.T.E.R. Fun: Keep the beat and smile back.

Accountable: We choose our actions and own our outcomes.

Service: Empowering others with a servant's heart.

Trust: Researched, tested, and proven.

Energy: It's the vibe that builds the tribe.

Results: Measuring success with real numbers. If you hold the same set of values and are interested in opening a RockBox Fitness studio, contact us and let's chat.

RockBox Fitness studio, contact us and let's chat. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.