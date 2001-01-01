RockBox Fitness Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$60,000
|Net Worth:
|$300,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$49,900
|Total Investment:
|$243,993 - $463,900
|Royalty Fee:
|7%
|Advertising Fee:
|5% or $2000/mo
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Become A RockBox Fitness Franchisee!
Founded in 2017, RockBox Fitness is a state-of-the-art boxing, kickboxing, and functional strength training studio which features group fitness, full-body workouts designed to burn the maximum amount of calories in only 50 minutes. By combining a results-driven product with a unique and ever changing class experience, members are able to crush their fitness goals while experiencing a rock concert, every hour on the hour. Our promise to our members is simple: You'll never get hit, but you will get unbelievably fit.
While they may come for the workout, our members stay for the inclusive community and family atmosphere. With over 120 units awarded, RockBox Fitness is growing rapidly from coast to coast and painting the world RockBox blue.
The RockBox Fitness Advantage
We aim to help our franchisees at every step in the process which includes preparing them during build out, pre-launch, grand opening, and ongoing support and training throughout the life of their business. We look to our franchise owners to inspire fun and fitness in their communities and create an environment which fosters positive change in their members. It's more than just owning a gym. When you choose RockBox Fitness, you join a dedicated team who understands the true value you bring to your community and the wider organization.
Franchise Support
Our Ideal Candidate
With our multifaceted support systems, our franchise model encourages those with strong work ethic and drive to explore entrepreneurial freedom within a $32+ Billion industry. We are searching for owners and Area Developers with business ownership and operational experience, including the basic skills that can manage and motivate a team, supply sufficient financial resources, and follow the blueprint of a proven business model while sharing the passion for the RockBox Fitness brand. If you have these qualities, along with a solid character, professional demeanor, and a relentless business mindset, then you are a prime candidate to own a RockBox Fitness Franchise!
Our Values
Part of what makes RockBox so special is the culture of collaboration, transparency, and drive to be the best. Our culture is vital to our growth and that of our franchisees. Culture drives our actions and our involvement in every community our owners are part of. Our culture inspires the RockBox family to work hard, bring 100% to everything we do, and provide the highest level of service to our customers. This is all encompassed in our cultural values F.A.S.T.E.R.
If you hold the same set of values and are interested in opening a
Request Information
Looking for more information about RockBox Fitness? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.