Franchise Opportunity Open Table of Contents

Partner with the QSR brand with most subscribers on YouTube

What Makes us Different?

Our slogan at Shelby’s is “Every community deserves legendary shawarma” and we live by that.

We have spent years perfecting our recipes to be of the highest quality by blending Middle Eastern ﬂavours with modern culi-nary creativity to offer a unique fusion experience.

Shelby’s has established itself as a strong and resilient company, built on a foundation of quality, authenticity, and innovation. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Shelby’s has grown into a trusted name in Middle Eastern fusion cuisine.

Our dedication to fresh ingredients, bold ﬂavours, and excep-tional service has earned a loyal customer base and a solid reputation in the industry. Focused on growth and adaptability, Shelby’s continues to thrive as a leader in culinary experiences.

Fusion Cuisine – Combines traditional Middle Eastern ﬂavours with modern culinary innovation, offering a unique dining expe-rience.

– Combines traditional Middle Eastern ﬂavours with modern culinary innovation, offering a unique dining expe-rience. High-Quality Ingredients – Focuses on fresh, premium ingre-dients to ensure exceptional taste and quality in every dish.

– Focuses on fresh, premium ingre-dients to ensure exceptional taste and quality in every dish. Customer-Centric Approach – Prioritizes excellent service and customer satisfaction, fostering strong loyalty and repeat business.

– Prioritizes excellent service and customer satisfaction, fostering strong loyalty and repeat business. Proven Track Record – Established reputation as a trusted and reliable brand in the restaurant industry.

– Established reputation as a trusted and reliable brand in the restaurant industry. Scalable Business Model – Demonstrates consistent growth and adaptability, enabling expansion into new markets.

– Demonstrates consistent growth and adaptability, enabling expansion into new markets. Commitment to Innovation – Continuously evolves its menu and practices to stay ahead of culinary trends.

– Continuously evolves its menu and practices to stay ahead of culinary trends. Community Engagement – Actively supports local communi-ties, building strong relationships and brand recognition.

What We're looking for

At Shelby’s Legendary Shawarma, we’re looking for high-caliber entrepreneurs who share our passion for excellence and innovation in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry. Our ideal franchise partners are seasoned professionals with proven success in managing multi-unit QSR operations, a strong business acumen, and a commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. We seek individuals who value brand integrity, operational efficiency, and share our vision of bringing Shelby’s renowned shawarma to communities worldwide. If you’re a high-net-worth leader ready to elevate your portfolio with a vibrant, growing brand, we invite you to join the Shelby’s franchise family. Let’s build something legendary together!

An initial investment of $580,000 to $650,000 per restaurant

A minimum liquid assets of $1,000,000

Required to develop 5 or more restaurants

Must have $2,500,000 Net Worth

Have strong operational metrics and referrals from your current franchise

3+ Currently own/operate 3+QSR or Fast Casual Franchise Restaurants in the market

Your Shelby's is a FEW STEPS AWAY

If you meet our preliminary criteria, we will schedule a conference call to answer questions and to help you understand our concept better. Click below to Learn More.