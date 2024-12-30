Doner Shack Launches Revolutionary Franchise Opportunity in the U.S.

The quick-service dining franchise scene is set for a flavorful shake-up with the U.S. arrival of the innovative Berlin-inspired street food concept Doner Shack.

Primed to capitalize on the global popularity of kebabs, Doner Shack has launched a unique franchise opportunity stateside in an untapped sector primed for explosive growth.

It’s a move already fueling Doner Shack’s mission to become the world’s No. 1 kebab brand.

The brand, founded in 2018, continues to capture the industry’s attention, generating plenty of buzz at the recent Franchise Expo South. As part of a bold expansion strategy, co-founders Sanjeev Sanghera and Laura Bruce plan to relocate the corporate headquarters from Scotland to Miami, underscoring a bullish commitment to franchisee support and long-term U.S. growth.

“Everything that happens in the U.S. has a huge effect on the globe, so from a strategic standpoint, the United States has always been the number one marketplace that we wanted to operate in,” Sanghera, says.

A Proven Concept with Global Appeal

Kebabs are Europe’s favorite fast food, outselling the region’s top five fast-food brands combined—by a staggering five to one. And no one serves up kebabs better than Doner Shack.

The brand has perfected the beloved street fare, elevating kebabs, shawarma and wraps with fresh ingredients and modern flavor profiles. A varied, family-friendly menu, engineered for the U.S., offers something for everyone, including sliders, buttermilk chicken tenders, loaded fries, shakes and breakfast.

Why Entrepreneurs Should Pay Attention

Built by hospitality experts, Doner Shack offers a low-risk, high-reward investment that’s easy to own and operate. The winning franchise blueprint requires minimal labor, sector-leading prep-times, and a laser focus on quality and consistency. Sanghera calls Doner Shack the “most highly systemized kebab brand in the world.

“The growth and scalability of a brand comes down to its operational systems,” Sanghera says. “We’ve spent a huge amount of time and money developing our systemization using robotics and advanced AI to make it highly efficient. We’ve already done all the hard work, so we’re in a position to grow very, very quickly.”

Doner Shack is already making waves on the global stage, with five company-owned stores, 50 franchise restaurants sold in the United Kingdom, and a flurry of development news. The brand continues to expand its global presence, recently inking a 150-store master franchise agreement in India and hatching plans for 100 stores in the Middle East.

Sanghera and Bruce predict kebabs will be the next major global food trend, positioning Doner Shack to lead the way in a U.S. market hungry for new food experiences.

Doner Shack seeks to expand with entrepreneurs eager to own an unmatched opportunity, as well as experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolios beyond the crowded chicken, burger and pizza markets.

“We are taking a steady and slow approach to make sure we do things right,” Sanghera says. “We genuinely believe that in the kebab and Mediterranean space, you will have some very successful brands hitting the 1000-store mark within the next 10 years, and we certainly plan to be among them.”

Ready to join the kebab revolution? There’s never been a better time to own Doner Shack.

Don’t miss out on this ground floor opportunity to join a winning brand poised to disrupt the booming fast casual dining space. Get started today, when you head to donershackfranchise.com/opportunity.