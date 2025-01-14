MassageLuXe Franchisee Feedback Signals Solid Business Opportunity

MassageLuXe, the premier spa franchise specializing in high-quality massage, facial, and waxing services, has just been recognized by Franchise Business Review’s prestigious “Top 200 Franchises for 2025.” The annual list grades franchise brands based on the satisfaction levels of their franchisees. Additionally, MassageLuXe has made Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchises for Women” and “Top Franchises for Veterans.” When it comes to MassageLuXe franchisee satisfaction, the proof is in the feedback.

Here's an anonymous sampling of what some of MassageLuXe’s franchisees had to say in their survey responses:

“Overall, I think MLI does a great job with training. As a new franchisee, the training I received to prepare me for opening and running the spa was great. The continued training and support I receive from MLI for myself, and my team, has been fantastic as well. They are always open to new ideas and are updating systems to be more effective.”

“The POS system is very user friendly and is constantly being updated to be more effective and provide more support for us. I feel this company is moving in the right direction with updated technology and adding new services and products.”

“My franchise rep made a special visit to my spa when we were going through a particularly difficult transition, which really helped boost my morale as an owner and was very helpful for my staff. Random messages with positive feedback, podcasts, books, quotes from corporate on any given day!”

“The entire training process has been incredibly comprehensive. The team provides us with all of the tools we need in an organized fashion which has made the opening process very easy and seamless. Particularly during the real estate search process and the build out. Having dedicated contacts who we can turn to with questions, who almost feel like they're part of our team, was refreshing and unexpected.”

These kinds of testimonials are essential when evaluating a franchise opportunity. It’s one thing for a company to make promises, but it’s the experiences of those who are living the business that provide true insight. Franchisee feedback offers a clear picture of what works, what doesn’t, and how well the franchisor truly supports its partners.

“When you look beyond awards and accolades, it’s the feedback from franchisees that offers a true picture of what it’s really like to be part of the MassageLuXe family,” said Kristen Pechacek, CEO of MassageLuXe.

MassageLuXe has satisfied franchisees because it has always offered comprehensive support and training to ensure their success. This includes guidance on site selection criteria and review for spa locations as well as spa design and construction support, making the build-out process smooth and efficient. Financing resources are available to assist with securing the necessary capital, while grand opening planning ensures a strong launch for new locations. In addition to initial on-the-job training at an active spa, franchisees receive ongoing training and consultation from dedicated franchise representatives. A full-service marketing program supports franchisees with promotional strategies and tactics. The brand’s customized management software streamlines operations and simplifies day-to-day tasks and improves efficiency.

Franchisee feedback should be considered the gold standard when assessing a franchise opportunity. MassageLuXe has demonstrated that it has satisfied franchisees by making not only one Franchise Business Review “Top Franchise” list, but three.

If you're passionate about the wellness industry and looking for a rewarding franchise opportunity, MassageLuXe is the ideal choice.