From Local Favorite to Rapidly Expanding Franchise: The Growth Story of Jeff's Bagel Run

Jeff’s Bagel Run is on the fast track to growth, rapidly transforming into a tech-driven brand and standout franchise opportunity built on simplicity and great taste.

With 12 stores open and over 60 more in development, the emerging concept—franchising since 2024—is quickly making its mark across five states—and counting. Combining handcrafted bagels with a proven franchise blueprint built on simplicity, Jeff’s Bagel Run redefines what it means to be a modern bagel shop.

The Origin Story: Just the Beginning

Great ideas often emerge from unexpected challenges, and for founders Jeff and Danielle Perera, the longing for authentic New York-style bagels and a career setback became the perfect recipe for their thriving business.

When Jeff faced a layoff in 2019, the couple turned their love for bagels into a booming venture. During the pandemic, Jeff launched the “bagel run” in Central Florida, personally delivering their now signature “always boiled, never toasted” bagels to friends, neighbors, and local businesses.

Their hard work and passion paid off in June 2021, with the first brick-and-mortar Jeff’s Bagel Run location opening its doors in Ocoee, Florida.

“Today, the ‘run’ in our name reflects the convenience Jeff’s offers to customers—a quick stop for high-quality, authentic bagels baked fresh throughout the day,” said Jeff Perera.

What Sets Jeff’s Bagel Run Apart

As demand for the brand’s mouthwatering bagels grows, it’s clear what sets Jeff’s Bagel Run apart. Unlike competitors, with sprawling menus and complex operations, Jeff’s focuses on being a bagel bakery, not a restaurant.

This focus allows the brand to prioritize quality over quantity. Each bagel is made fresh daily from scratch and paired with house-made signature spreads and exceptional coffee. With the growing popularity of bagels as a go-to staple, Jeff’s Bagel Run stands ready to thrive in any neighborhood.

Built for Growth

Behind the scenes, Jeff’s Bagel Run has been busy creating a quick-service concept built for scale and featuring advanced systems designed for seamless operations.

“We are the most sophisticated 12-store franchise system the world has ever seen,” said Justin Wetherill, president of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “Our POS, KDS, and sophisticated bake prediction software all talk to each other – telling the bakers what’s about to sell out and notifying our FOH team what’s hot in the oven. Also tied in, our loyalty program and app are among the best in the industry, and all of it is developed in-house.”

Join the Run

With a proven business model, hands-on training, and a commitment to excellence, Jeff’s Bagel Run is gearing up for a bright future. The franchise is led by the retail expertise of its passionate founders, Jeff and Danielle Perera, and supported by seasoned franchise leadership, including Wetherill. As co-founder of uBreakiFix, Wetherill knows how to spot a winning opportunity, growing his former company to more than 500 stores before selling in 2019.

His expertise is helping Jeff’s Bagel Run expand rapidly as a leader in the craft bagel industry, with plans for continued growth in Florida, Georgia, Texas, South Carolina and North Carolina—and soon in Las Vegas and Illinois. The brand seeks to expand with entrepreneurs committed to creating welcoming customer experiences in their communities.

“We are looking for really great operators,” said Danielle Perera. “Which specific markets we grow in is less important to us than finding an operator who aligns with the brand and is ready to bring a great product to their community.”

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of an unmatched ground-floor opportunity, ready to soar.

Discover the opportunity you’ve been waiting for when you head to jeffsbagelrun.com/franchising.