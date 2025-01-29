Another Broken Egg Cafe Breaks New Ground with Accelerated Growth in 2024

2024 was another banner year for the award-winning, upscale ‘NextGen Casual’ restaurant, Another Broken Egg Cafe. After opening its milestone 100th cafe in Tyler, Texas, the daytime-only dining concept is on track to grow beyond its place as a regional concept and become a household name in the growing breakfast, brunch and lunch category. This is evidenced by the over 30% new unit growth in the last 2 years.

In addition to the new unit growth, this past year, Another Broken Egg Cafe signed several new multi-unit franchise groups, , to develop locations in markets that include North Carolina, Maryland, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Northern Virginia, and Northern Colorado. These agreements, and the 80-plus new cafes in development across the country, showcase the ever-building momentum behind the brand.

The new franchisees bring a wealth of previous restaurant, hospitality and business experience to their newest ventures, many with previous multi-unit fast casual and full-service ownership backgrounds. For these entrepreneurs, the Another Broken Egg Cafe business model was an ideal way to diversify their existing portfolios with a complimentary brand, offering an attractive work-life balance through its one-shift operations. Others were drawn to the brand by its continued innovation and commitment to culinary excellence – with good reason. The brand’s new Lunch Duos program, as part of its effort to broaden its menu offering and enhance the lunch experience, which launched in September 2024, has already exceeded expectations and will continue to be an important part of the strategy to create more opportunities for guests to enjoy our award-winning menu.

“Our experienced leadership team works collaboratively to create a business model that is attractive to our franchise partners and creates a guest experience second to none,” said Jeff Sturgis, Chief Development Officer at Another Broken Egg Cafe. “By remaining focused on these two outcomes, we can more effectively bring our Southern-inspired menu and comforting hospitality to even more markets nationwide.”

Another Broken Egg Cafe is projected to open another 12-14 cafes in 2025, a majority of which are franchised, including its first restaurant in the state of Colorado. The brand is well-positioned to continue its expansive growth after implementing several new culinary and restaurant design initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and increase traffic for individual cafes.

To learn more about Another Broken Egg Cafe and its franchise opportunities, visit anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com.