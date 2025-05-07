Phenix Salon Suites Drives Impressive Growth in 2025

Phenix Salon Suites continues to solidify its position as a dominant force in the salon suite industry. With a wave of new openings across the U.S. and continued international expansion, the brand is charging into Q2 of 2025 with unstoppable momentum. Phenix remains a standout opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to be a part of a thriving and innovative concept.

A Year of Unstoppable Growth

For over a decade, Phenix Salon Suites has experienced record-breaking growth, attracting seasoned entrepreneurs and multi-brand operators eager to capitalize on the booming $5.6 trillion beauty and wellness industry. The brand’s continued momentum was highlighted by the opening of its 400th location in East Brunswick, New Jersey. Additionally, Phenix opened 10+ locations already in 2025. These achievements highlight the strength of the brand’s business model and the value in self-care destinations for consumers.

“The brand has virtually doubled in size over the past 6 years now, surging past the 400th location milestone with 8 new openings so far this year,” said Brian Kelley, President & CEO of Phenix Salon Suites. “Our global expansion underscores the strength of our brand and the incredible demand for our salon suite model. We are committed to continuing this trajectory and bringing unparalleled opportunities to entrepreneurs across the globe.”

Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Phenix

With a resilient business model, high occupancy rates and a concept that empowers independent beauty professionals, Phenix Salon Suites continues to be the “go-to” choice for franchise investors. The market for flexible salon spaces has never been stronger, and Phenix provides a turnkey solution that appeals to entrepreneurs looking for a scalable, high-demand business opportunity.

While no salon experience is required, the most successful Phenix franchisees have a background in commercial real estate, general business operations, and investment management. The brand offers financing options through trusted lending partners, making it easier than ever for qualified investors to join the Phenix network.

Recognition as an Industry Leader

In addition to reporting an increase in performance compared to the previous year, Phenix Salon Suites’ exceptional growth and strong franchise model have earned the brand top industry distinctions. Phenix was recognized on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for the 12th consecutive year, securing a place among the top franchises at #138. Additional honors include being named on the list of Top Franchise for Veterans and Top Brands for Multi-Unit Operators, both from Entrepreneur. These accolades reinforce Phenix’s reputation as a premier franchise opportunity, trusted by both investors and industry experts alike.

Looking Ahead to The Rest of 2025

With its strong domestic and international expansion, Phenix Salon Suites is well-positioned for another record-setting year with 30 more locations expected to open before the end of the year. As the demand for salon suites continues to rise, Phenix remains at the forefront, offering franchisees an exceptional business model and beauty professionals a premium space to build their careers.

Interested in joining a fast-growing franchise with a proven track record? Learn more about their franchise opportunities by visiting Phenix Salon Suites Franchising.