Rapidly Rising Huey Magoo's Heats Up for More Growth

Florida-born Huey Magoo’s is on the move.

With 77 restaurants already open, 240-plus more in development—and a fiercely loyal fan base—Huey Magoo's continues to build massive momentum as one of franchising’s hottest brands.

The elevated fast casual franchise, founded in 2004, has hit the road to fine-tuned growth in new markets and non-traditional spots in 12 states and counting. Foodies and franchisees alike are flocking to Huey Magoo’s, rapidly building brand power as The Filet Mignon of Chicken®.

“We’re the nation’s premier chicken tender concept, and that is an important distinction,” says David Boatright, Director of Sales for Huey Magoo’s.

Boatright is on to something. In the booming chicken sector, projected to exceed $74 billion by 2033, Huey Magoo’s stands in a league of its own. While other chains opt for generic, chopped-up fingers, Huey Magoo’s goes premium with hand-crafted chicken tenders, made from the tenderloin—the best 3 percent of the chicken.

Each tender is served hand-breaded or grilled, can be tossed in house-made sauces, and paired with a menu of freshly made salads, sandwiches, wraps, and signature dips.

The result? Rave reviews, a mounting list of industry awards, and happy franchisees signing up for more locations.

Why Experienced Operators Are Choosing Huey Magoo’s

A Proven Model

With average unit volumes (AUVS) of $2.1 million—and top performers exceeding $3 million*—Huey Magoo’s delivers real revenue potential. Many franchisees come from other restaurant brands, drawn by streamlined operations and a franchise system built for multi-unit expansion.

“We strongly believe that as we continue to grow, our AUVs will grow as well because of our brand awareness,” Boatright says.

Leadership that Knows Chicken—and Scaling Brands

The executive team brings 150-plus years of combined chicken franchise industry expertise to the brand’s growth mindset. Huey Magoo’s deep leadership bench fuels continued innovation—like their booming catering program and the recently launched Magoo’s Rewards loyalty program —while ensuring franchise partners can rely on tech-driven systems, robust marketing, and top-tier training and support.

Real Estate Built for Any Market

Huey Magoo’s makes it easy for franchisees to drive success—no matter the location or audience.

The brand’s lineup of flexible buildouts includes:

Free-Standing

Express

Drive-Thru

Pick-Up Windows

End-Cap

Inline



Huey Magoo’s is increasingly making its adaptable presence known in non-traditional venues like college campuses, sports stadiums, hotels, and, most recently, landing at Florida’s Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport with the opening of Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders On the FlyTM, the brand’s first airport location.

Strategic Growth: Where Huey Magoo’s Is Headed

Fueled by a mission to “Craft It, Crave It, Rave It,” Huey Magoo’s is primed for more nationwide growth, expanding its presence from its Florida home base into existing and new markets in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest regions.

More development is underway in Texas, Arizona, Utah, and Virginia, with the Midwest, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast markets ripe for expansion.

“We're strategic,” says Boatright. “We're not in California, Hawaii, or Alaska yet—but everywhere else is on the table.”

The Bottom Line for Franchisees

With an operations-focused model, a craveable menu that drives strong guest loyalty, and a leadership team experienced in brand growth, Huey Magoo’s is built for long-term success.

Ideal candidates are experienced operators with ambitions for multiple units.

“We are looking to expand in new territories with experienced restaurant operators or people with the resources and a business partner who can accommodate the operating portion of the business,” Boatright says.

Are you ready to grow with one of the fastest-rising brands in chicken? Territories are filling quickly – don’t miss your opportunity. Visit hueymagoos.com/franchising to learn more on how you can bring The Filet Mignon of Chicken® to your market.

*Figure reflects the average annual gross revenues for the top 25% (13 out of 51) Huey Magoo’s franchise restaurants in the system that were open during the measured period from January 1, 2024 through December 29, 2024, with an overall average gross revenues of $2.13 million for all 52 restaurants (1 company-owned and 51 franchise) in the system that were open during the same measured period. Of these 52 restaurants, 29 (55.8%) had higher gross revenues during the reported period (all 29 are franchise restaurants). The financial performance representation contained in Item 19 of our April 21, 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document also includes the average and median annual gross revenues information for all franchised and company Huey Magoo’s Restaurants in operation during the referenced period. A new franchisee’s results may differ from the represented performance. There is no assurance that you will do as well, and you must accept that risk.