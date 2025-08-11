Leadership Evolution at Sonny's BBQ: Welcoming Matt Zeiger as CFDO

Sonny’s BBQ, the industry-leading BBQ restaurant rooted in quality food and spreading kindness, has added Matt Zeiger to its team as Chief Financial & Development Officer. In this key leadership role, Matt will oversee finance and development, bringing his strategic vision and deep expertise to support Sonny’s growth plan.

“Matt’s strategic mindset and deep understanding of franchise systems will be invaluable as we build for the future,” said Jamie Yarmuth, CEO of Sonny’s Franchise Company. “We’re not just expanding—we’re evolving. And having someone with Matt’s capabilities ensures we’re doing it the right way.”

With deep experience leading financial and operational strategy for multi-concept restaurant franchise groups, Matt has a proven track record of driving growth, improving performance, and navigating complex business transformations. He spent a significant portion of his career at Yum! Brands in key leadership roles, including CFO of Pizza Hut Korea, where he successfully led a major turnaround and oversaw the re-franchising of more than 100 restaurants. Most recently, Matt served as both CEO and CFO of Quality Restaurant Group, a 340-unit, multi-brand franchise organization operating across 15 states, where he delivered substantial EBITDA growth and led systemwide operational enhancements.

“I’m honored to be a part of the Sonny’s BBQ team at such a pivotal point in the brand’s franchising journey,” said Matt Zeiger. “Sonny’s has a rich legacy, a strong culture and a passionate team - everything you want in a growth-focused brand. I’m looking forward to helping build on that foundation as we expand into new markets and continue delivering delicious BBQ and an exceptional guest experience.”

As Sonny’s BBQ continues to position itself for long-term growth, the brand is strengthening its corporate operations team with the addition of key director roles. Alongside Matt Zeiger, Sonny’s has welcomed Debbie Pirone as Director of Training & Development and Eric High as Director of Franchise Relations. The two seasoned professionals bring decades of industry experience to the table.

“Debbie and Eric bring exceptional experience and leadership to the Sonny’s BBQ team,” said George McAllan, Chief Growth Officer of Sonny’s Franchise Company. “Each has a proven track record of supporting teams and driving operational success in high-growth franchise environments. As we continue to invest in our people and build for the future, their expertise will be key in strengthening our systems and elevating the experience for both team members and guests.”

The next chapter of Sonny’s story is unfolding—and with strong leadership guiding the way, the future looks slow-smoked and full of promise.

For more information about Sonny’s BBQ, visit SonnysBBQ.com. Franchise opportunities can be found at sonnysbbqfranchise.com/.