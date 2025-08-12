How Zoomin Groomin is Leading the Way in Pet Care Franchising

Modern Americans don't just adore pets; they embrace them like family. And, with 94 million U.S. households now home to a furry family member, up from 82 million just two years ago, the demand for premium, convenient pet care has never been higher.

Enter Zoomin Groomin, the fastest-growing name in U.S. pet care services, turning heads—and wagging tails—from coast to coast. Backed by franchise powerhouse Loyalty Brands, Zoomin Groomin has more than 220 bright blue, eco-friendly vans on the road across 32 states, with plans to unlock up to 4,000 territories nationwide.

For entrepreneurs looking for a high-demand, low-overhead opportunity with serious staying power, there’s a lot to love about Zoomin Groomin.

Why Franchisees and Pet Owners are Choosing Zoomin Groomin

1. Convenience without Compromise

Today’s pet parents don’t just want grooming—they want peace of mind, zero hassle, and service from the best in the business.

Zoomin Groomin delivers with state-of-the-art, climate-controlled vans that bring professional grooming right to the client’s doorstep: no stressful car rides, chaotic waiting rooms, or caged pets. Instead, dogs and cats experience one-on-one cage-free attention in the comfort of their own driveway.

In an uncertain economy, the pet grooming industry remains resilient. Owners rebook every four to six weeks, making it a reliable, repeat-revenue business.

2. Mobile Model=Smarter Business

The U.S. pet grooming market is projected to hit $2.16 billion in 2025, with mobile services leading the charge.

Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar retailers struggling with soaring rents, staffing shortages, and rising costs, Zoomin Groomin’s highly refined franchise blueprint eliminates those headaches, slashing overhead by up to 50%.

With just one van and a small team of two to three groomers, franchisees can serve multiple clients daily, resulting in high retention rates from happy pets and their owners, who keep coming back.

3. Built for Today's Values: Eco-Friendly, Community-Driven, Tech-Savvy

Zoomin Groomin isn’t just about convenience—it's setting the industry standard with:

Eco-conscious care: Biodegradable shampoos, water-saving systems, and energy-efficient dryers.

Seamless tech: Online booking, automated reminders, and clear communication keep clients engaged and satisfied.

Local-first approach: Franchisees build strong community ties, powered by unmatched national brand support.

4. The "Amazon-Proof" Franchise Opportunity

In a world of faceless e-commerce, Zoomin Groomin proves that personalized service still wins. You can’t order a breed-specific haircut or aromatherapy bath online, and that’s where Zoomin Groomin shines.

Because grooming is a high-touch service, franchisees avoid price wars with big box retailers, leading to higher profit potential and loyal clients willing to pay for convenience.

5. A Turnkey System Built for Success in a Fragmented Industry

The pet grooming industry is full of independent operators—some great, some inconsistent. Zoomin Groomin’s eliminates the guesswork with:

Nationwide branding that builds trust.

Comprehensive training to ensure professional quality and consistency.

Smart tech tools that streamline operations.

Franchisees get marketing support, training, and a recognizable brand from day one—no prior grooming experience required.

Why There’s Never Been a Better Time to Invest in Zoomin Groomin

Zoomin Groomin isn’t just riding the pet wave—it’s driving it. With a proven model, loyal clientele, and unbeatable convenience, the mobile pet spa brand is a golden franchise opportunity in today’s pet-obsessed economy.

Franchisees can reap the rewards of

✔ Lower startup costs ($156,950 to $245,000 versus traditional brick-and-mortar businesses).

✔ Multiple revenue streams (grooming, teeth cleaning, nail art, and more).

✔ Recurring revenue in a market expected to reach $2.99 billion by 2030.

✔ Multi-territory expansion potential for scalable growth.

Zoomin Groomin’s newly named CEO Josh Fitzgerald, one of the brand’s largest franchisees, shares the company’s unwavering mission.

“From launching our own franchises to stepping into the role of CEO, our focus has remained crystal clear: delivering exceptional service to both pets and their people, while building a lasting legacy for our company and our community,” Fitzgerald says. “We're committed to providing unparalleled support to our franchisees, our clients, and most importantly, to the pets entrusted to our care.”

Industry experts are taking notice—Zoomin Groomin recently debuted on Entrepreneur’s prestigious Franchise 500 list, cementing its status as a top franchise opportunity for 2025.

