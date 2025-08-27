Another Broken Egg Cafe Accelerates Growth with New Multi-Unit Development Agreements in Key Markets

Another Broken Egg Cafe, the award-winning elevated breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant, is continuing its strong growth trajectory in 2025 with the signing of multiple new multi-unit development agreements representing 12 new cafes to be opened over the next five years. These agreements will expand the brand’s presence into new and existing markets, including San Diego, California; St. Augustine and Naples, Florida; as well as Birmingham, Alabama.

The new franchise partners bring extensive experience operating nationally recognized brands such as Teriyaki Madness, Scooter’s Coffee, Dairy Queen, Five Guys, and Dunkin’. Their proven operational expertise and passion for hospitality position them to hit the ground running with Another Broken Egg Cafe in their respective markets.

“Our continued development reflects the strong interest from experienced operators who recognize the value of our concept,” said Jeff Sturgis, Chief Development Officer at Another Broken Egg Cafe. “With a one-shift, daytime-only model, streamlined staffing, and strong unit economics anchored by our chef-driven menu, we are well-positioned for continued expansion in new and existing markets.”

Over the last several years, the brand has emerged as the largest actively franchising concept in the daytime-only dining segment — one of the more appealing categories in the restaurant industry. Since 2023, Another Broken Egg Cafe has opened 31 new locations, added 24 new franchisees, and secured over 80 new unit commitments nationwide.

Recent openings in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; McAllen, Texas; Strongsville, Ohio; Plainfield, Indiana, and North Clearwater Beach, Florida demonstrate the brand’s broad consumer appeal, with additional openings on the horizon, including Clermont and Port St. Lucie, Florida and Brandywine, Maryland. The brand also strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Chef Joel Reynders as Vice President of Culinary and Corporate Executive Chef. Chef Reynders is introducing innovative dishes and expanding the brand’s full bar program, offering guests an enhanced brunch experience with signature cocktails, mocktails, and specialty coffees.

As the brand grows, it continues to attract multi-unit operators from across the restaurant industry who are seeking to diversify into a high-demand category with a proven, lifestyle-friendly business model.

Prospective franchisees can learn more about joining the nation’s leading brunch concept by visiting anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com.