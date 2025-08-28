Jeff's Bagel Run Rides Wave of Growth to Inc. 5000 Recognition

Jeff’s Bagel Run is on a roll.

Only franchising since 2024, Jeff’s Bagel Run continues to build massive momentum, rapidly expanding from a local favorite to a formidable force in franchising.

The scratch bakery brand recently landed on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, ranking among the top 5%. The prestigious debut follows the signing of five multi-unit agreements, set to pave the way for 24 new stores in Tennessee, Indiana, and the company's home state of Florida.

With 20 shops open across six states and a staggering pipeline of over 100 more in development, Jeff’s Bagel Run is proof that a simple idea, executed to perfection, can truly rise to the top.

“Innovation and hospitality are at the heart of everything we do,” said Danielle Perera, who co-founded the company with her husband, Jeff. “This recognition by Inc. is a reflection of the passion that goes into every bagel, every store opening, and every guest interaction.”

From Daily Bake to Big Data

The Pereras’ passion for New York-style bagels has fueled the brand's success from the start. During the pandemic, Jeff Perera, a former retail manager, perfected his New York-style bagel recipe from the couple’s Orlando kitchen and made delivery “runs” to family and friends.

Demand exploded almost overnight, laying the groundwork for local shops and ultimately a franchise blueprint baked to scale with both quality and speed.

Today, Jeff’s Bagel Run is a masterful blend of artisanal authenticity and cutting-edge tech.

Bagels are still made from scratch daily: proofed overnight in-store, then boiled and baked fresh in small batches for freshness. Behind the scenes, a sophisticated proprietary platform, dubbed Au-Dough-Mation, acts as a silent partner, streamlining operations for franchisees.

The homegrown-developed tech stack optimizes inventory, reduces waste, and ensures each bagel meets the same standard of perfection as those Jeff originally made at home. It’s a powerful combination that’s attracting a wave of high-caliber, seasoned operators ready to bring Jeff’s Bagel Run to new markets—and new heights. Among them:

In Clearwater, Florida , Fresh Bagel Holdings LLC plans to open nine stores, citing the brand’s “operational simplicity” as a key advantage.

Blue Dolphin LLC, a group with a proven track record in franchising, is introducing the brand to Indianapolis , with five locations.

Multi-unit franchisee Eric Mueller is leveraging his tech background with uBreakiFix to launch three stores in Nashville , drawn to the model’s scalability.

Two investment groups are leading the multi-unit charge in Jacksonville, Florida: Former Taco Bell executive Shane Sizemore, of Moresize Enterprises LLC, is developing four locations, while SNP JAX has signed on for three bakeries, backed by a team with more than 50 years of combined experience in the capital markets, real estate development, and operations.

“These partners are exactly the kind of franchisees we look for—passionate operators who understand the power of community and are committed to delivering an exceptional guest experience,” said Justin Wetherill, President of Jeff’s Bagel Run.

The Vibe Stays Local as the Brand Goes National

Step into any Jeff’s Bagel Run and you’ll find the vibe of a welcoming, neighborhood bakery—bakers shaping dough, ovens turning out small batches, and guests gathering over fresh coffee, mouth-watering bagels, paired with gourmet spreads. Franchisees benefit from an easy-to-own, easy-to-operate, single shift model (6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.) that promotes efficiency and a better work-life balance.

As Jeff’s Bagel Run looks to expand its national presence, the brand seeks to grow with hands-on franchisees who are committed to the customer experience and forging strong connections in communities of all sizes.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of an innovative franchise opportunity that still feels like a family-owned business. Get started today when you head to jeffsbagelrun.com/franchising.