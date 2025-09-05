Home Franchise Concepts Embraces Technology to Fuel Franchise Growth

In the booming home services industry, a recognizable name is just the start. True franchise success requires a smarter way of running a business. Home Franchise Concepts delivers both, with an unmatched competitive edge as the parent company of several leading, high-demand home service brands.

Home Franchise Concepts empowers its franchisees to succeed with proven systems and tech-fueled tools designed to boost efficiency, enhance customer experience, and drive sustainable growth.

For Paul Ebert, group president of AdvantaClean, Aussie Pet Mobile, Lightspeed Restoration, and Two Maids, innovation isn’t about chasing the latest shiny tech; it’s a purpose-fueled mission.

“Our innovation aims to make operations more practical in the long run,” Ebert says. “We’re building smarter systems to make our franchisees’ lives easier and their business more profitable.”

Innovative Systems, Seamless Experiences

Across the Home Franchise Concepts portfolio, AI, automation, and other technologies are seamlessly integrated into operations to deliver powerful, real-world results:

At Aussie Pet Mobile, tech-driven scheduling tools help groomers optimize routes, increase bookings, and raise revenues.

Two Maids leverages automated tipping and real-time customer feedback. The closed-loop system rewards outstanding performance—boosting average hourly wages by up to $2 in some cases—while helping franchisees address any concerns swiftly, building trust and consistency.

On the restoration side, AdvantaClean and Lightspeed Restoration are deploying 360-degree cameras and room-scanning technology to produce faster, more accurate job estimates, reducing costly errors.

Home Franchise Concepts is also piloting AI to improve customer service and the digital sales experience.

“Even a small improvement can have a major financial impact. One extra cleaning or grooming appointment per van, per week can add thousands in revenue without increasing labor or overhead,” Ebert says. “That kind of efficiency scales quickly.”

Data that Drives Decisions

Behind the scenes, data fuels every strategic move. Home Franchise Concepts has invested heavily in business intelligence tools and a dedicated in-house analytics team to monitor trends, identify issues early, and quickly circulate best practices across the network.

This data-centric approach provides a significant advantage. For example, a decade of Two Maids’ customer data has been transformed into detailed profiles that guide franchisees on everything from heat-mapping ideal customers to customizing local marketing campaigns.

All brands use the franchise analytics platform ProfitKeeper to benchmark their financial performance with their peers and learn from top performers.

“Our goal is to use that data to elevate performance, educate franchisees, and strengthen the entire network,” Ebert adds.

Innovation Backed by Support

Rolling out new technology to busy franchisees requires more than just a simple launch. Ebert is candid about change management. To support success, the company emphasizes clear communication, thorough pilot programs, and a willingness to iterate based on user feedback before any system-wide rollout.

“Any new tool or platform we introduce has to be purposeful and tested,” Ebert adds. “We avoid change for the sake of change.”

The Future of Home Services

Looking ahead, Home Franchise Concepts is poised to continue to elevate the customer experience in ways they have come to expect from other industries, such as ordering takeout or booking hotel rooms.

Ebert sees a future where managing home services is as streamlined as ordering takeout or booking a hotel room. Real-time updates, frictionless scheduling, and integrated communications will be central to the customer journey.

“We're focused on the one asset that means the most to families: their homes,” Ebert says. “Our unique portfolio allows franchisees to support homeowners with solutions and multiple service needs—from window treatments and custom closet installations to clean up after all those projects are complete—creating incredible value and cross-brand referral opportunities.”

For prospective owners seeking a tech-forward home improvement franchise opportunity powered for long-term success, Home Franchise Concepts offers a proven family of high-demand brands. Learn more at homefranchiseconcepts.com.