While Others Scale Back, Cicis Doubles Down on Big, Bold, Value-Driven Dining

As other restaurant concepts shrink menus, portions and formats, Cicis Pizza is proving that bigger is better. The iconic 40-year-old buffet concept continues to grow by leaning into its value, family-first experience, and eatertainment edge, a strategy that not only helped it rebound stronger after the pandemic but is now fueling some of the system’s best openings yet.

Game Rooms: A Proven Traffic Driver

One standout example is Cicis’ recent opening in Calhoun, Georgia, the system’s strongest launch this year. The location introduced one of the largest game rooms the brand has to date, a feature that instantly became a draw for families, community groups, and young guests. For franchisees, game rooms deliver powerful economics with no royalties, strong margins, and reinvestment potential that strengthens long-term profitability.

Franchisees consistently report that units with larger game rooms, when space allows, outperform others. It’s a clear sign that Cicis’ scalable model can flex to different markets while giving operators an extra edge in driving traffic and boosting returns.

Delivering The Best Pizza Value Anywhere

At the same time, Cicis continues to deliver on its core promise of TBPVA™, The Best Pizza Value Anywhere. With inflation pushing dining costs to historic highs, Cicis’ value-first positioning resonates deeply with today’s families.

Permanent menu promotions like the $9.99 Mix & Match Combo for delivery and carryout, as well as the limited-time $5.99 buffet deal, keep traffic and loyalty strong, proof that Cicis knows how to meet guests where they are.

A Built-In Advantage for Franchisees

Another distinct factor setting Cicis apart is its in-house national distribution partner, JMC Restaurant Distribution Company. Unlike many franchisors who rely on third parties, Cicis gives franchisees high-quality products at competitive prices, supply chain efficiency and cost stability that helps operators protect margins, even in volatile markets.

The Next Era of Eatertainment Dining

Cicis has recently signed new franchise agreements in family-friendly towns like Mineral Wells, Texas, underscoring how its concept thrives in communities that crave affordable dining and social gathering spaces. With multiple revenue streams, dine-in, carryout, delivery, and game rooms, Cicis offers operators a compelling, diversified business model that is as resilient as it is relevant.

With more than 270 locations nationwide and 35 additional stores in development, Cicis is showing how a legacy brand can still innovate, grow and capture new audiences. For today’s operators, it’s a chance to join an all-you-can-eat buffet concept that has staying power and to help shape the future of eatertainment dining.

