Minuteman Press Franchise Owners Danielle & Tony Colecchi Celebrate 19 Years in Leechburg, PA & Join President's Club

LEECHBURG, Pa. – For 19 years, Danielle and Tony Colecchi have built their Minuteman Press franchise in Leechburg, PA through a combination of direct marketing, postcard mailings, and really digging in with their customers to offer up win-win products, services, and solutions. As a result of their consistency and laying the groundwork with their clients to build real relationships and trust, Danielle and Tony are two of the newest members of the President’s Club for achieving over $1 million in gross sales for the year ending 2024.

On joining the President’s Club and fulfilling this long-time goal for Minuteman Press in Leechburg, Danielle says, “We have a background in sales and marketing, which tends to attract competitive people. We’ve been pushing ourselves to achieve this goal. To finally make the President’s Club after 19 years meant a lot to us because this is what we worked for all this time and we earned it.”

She continues, “For me, it was almost surreal to achieve this goal; it was a real gift and it felt so good! The reason we finally got there after years and years of hard work is because we’ve stayed consistent and done everything the Minuteman Press way. We still do direct marketing and go cold calling door to door. We just walk into businesses with a bag of goodies and let them know we’re here, which is part of being in a rural community like Leechburg.”

Danielle adds, “We do postcard mailings every month to active clients and a handful of targeted customers. We’ve used every one of the Minuteman Press International postcard mailings over the past 19 years. The Deal of the Month program is so smart – it’s gotten us business because it allows us that repetitive push to dig deeper into our clients’ needs. They are responding not just to the deals but it reminds them we can do banners or brochures or yard signs. It’s perfect for rural communities like ours.”

“At the President’s Club Meeting, we were surprised by how much we learned after all of these years from other owners. It was enlightening to see how differently everyone runs their business. There are many ways to achieve the same level of success. Over the years, Minuteman Press has been there for us. There’s not one negative thing we could say about the support and guidance we’ve received being part of the Minuteman family.” – Danielle Colecchi

Background & Support

Danielle and Tony first purchased Minuteman Press in Leechburg, PA in November 2006. Previously, they were working in sales and marketing in the consumer electronics industry. Danielle says, “I was working for an electronics manufacturer in New Jersey and Tony was a multi-line sales rep in Pittsburgh. Our two companies did business together and that’s how we originally met. Tony was traveling all over the world for work and the travel became too difficult, so we decided to look into doing something else so we could raise our family.”

After Tony found an ad for Minuteman Press, they decided to meet with their local Regional VP. Danielle recalls, “We were looking at franchises and didn’t think of printing at first. When we looked into Minuteman Press, they assured us that having a sales and marketing background is a great fit for the franchise and the industry. We always loved our jobs and wanted to work in B2B. We genuinely enjoy listening to our customers and the local printer is like the local bartender in terms of building relationships and connecting with the community. In our town, relationships mean everything and we love what we do as we dig in with our customers.”

When it comes to the support provided by Minuteman Press, Danielle shares her perspective: “Everyone at Minuteman Press goes above and beyond. Our field reps over the years have all been helpful, whether it’s marketing or putting something together for us. Field Rep Shaun Soper and RVP Bob Heimbuch are always there for us. I also have to praise Bruce Lentino and the entire MPIHQ Tech Support team – they go above and beyond and are so patient whenever I have questions or need anything. I appreciate the longevity of the corporate staff and everyone I’ve spoken with – they all seem happy to be there.”

Community Partnership Provides Jobs to Adults with Disabilities

According to Danielle and Tony, one of the main reasons they reached the President’s Club milestone was because of a key partnership they’ve established with the Progressive Workshop of Armstrong County in nearby Kittanning, PA. Danielle says, “I truly believe that the most important work we’ve done is with Progressive Workshop. We are so happy to be able to connect them with one of our other clients to provide steady work to adults with disabilities 38 weeks out of the year.”

Danielle further explains, “Tony and I worked with Shaun Soper on this program that we put together. Progressive Workshop’s is a non-profit organization that provides vocational rehabilitation services to adults with disabilities. They essentially try to find local companies who will provide jobs to people who are part of their program. We were able to connect them with one of our other clients, a government agency who asked us to help with their regular mailings. On behalf of that agency, we print and deliver 6,000 mailing pieces per week to the Progressive Workshop, and they insert/seal/mail those pieces for us. This ongoing relationship provides Progressive Workshop with 38 weeks of steady work for the year. Tony engineered this program to help the organization because families want steady work for their kids, and this gives them a reason to show up every week.”

“We are in a rural part of Pittsburgh without a lot of industry. We have dug into our area – when we get a new account, we look for ways to expand our business from the ground up and build strong relationships. In addition to the Progressive Workshop partnership, we work with non-profit organizations as well as five school districts and their drama clubs, football teams, softball teams, etc. The best part is that we love that we are part of the fabric of our community.” – Danielle Colecchi

Marketing & Keeping Employees Happy

When asked about marketing the business, Danielle answers, “We do direct marketing, mailings, business chambers, and the Internet Marketing Program. We are trying to sell postcards to our customers, so why wouldn’t we show them what we can do and mail them out ourselves? We are also big on relationships and customer referrals. A school football program might be a lot of work but the results are huge and that work pays off.”

Danielle continues, “We feel strongly about personal deliveries. One key to our longevity is that we CALL our clients; we don’t just email. You wouldn’t believe how many people appreciate that. We will respond to Internet leads with a phone call so we can connect verbally. People want to connect at least once or twice, even if they tend to email more after those first couple of phone calls.”

Danielle also shares that a huge key to her success and longevity is to keep her employees happy. She says, “We have really good employees and we treat them well. In return, they stay productive and focused on providing our clients with the best quality and service.”

One such long-term client who gives year-round business to Minuteman Press in Leechburg is the Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, PA. In fact, the Oakmont Country Club hosted the 125th U.S. Open Golf Championship June 12-15, 2025. For the event, Minuteman Press in Leechburg was tasked with putting together 20-piece manuals for 300 volunteers. At the last minute, the club also asked Danielle and Tony to fulfill a huge order for custom drink coasters that were given to worldwide golf professionals, celebrities, and other attendees. Danielle says, “We were very excited to be a part of the U.S. Open. During crunch time, I would come into the shop at 8 am and every single one of my employees were already here and ready to go. That’s a testament to their work ethic as well as the culture we’ve created where we make sure they are taken care of and happy to work with us.”

Rewards & Advice for Others

Reflecting over the past 19 years, Danielle says, “The biggest reward for us has been that we’ve been able to be a part of our community, which we feel is unique. Our customers include the water authority, local townships, school districts, and parents through leagues. We are naturally a part of our town and we love what we do. We can give back and people appreciate it.”

Danielle concludes with the following advice for others: “1. Take care of your employees as much as you can; and 2. Never lose that personal touch with your customers. Building relationships is as important as building your business.”

