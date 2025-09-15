The Chicken Chain with Sauce and Scale: Zaxbys Expands into New Markets

On the verge of 1,000 locations nationwide, Zaxbys is breaking into new markets and celebrating major franchising wins since the beginning of 2025. Between the brand’s launch of the new Modern Farmhouse prototype to its expansion into previously untapped markets, Zaxbys is pushing forward into a new era of growth with a sharp focus on development.

“We’re on the cusp of a major milestone for Zaxbys, and the energy behind our development pipeline has never been stronger,” said Mike Mettler, Chief Development Officer at Zaxbys. “From entering high-profile markets like Nevada and Arizona to rolling out our Modern Farmhouse prototype, every move we’re making is designed to support franchisee growth and deliver an exceptional guest experience. The continued interest from multi-unit operators is a testament to the strength of our model and the momentum we’re building together.”

Zaxbys’ focused growth this year comes through in the numbers. With over 50 new store openings targeted this year and more coming in 2026, the current pipeline spans 19 states, six of which are new markets for the brand. These agreements also represent 27 new franchise groups since the current executive team joined Zaxbys.

The factors behind Zaxbys’ strong franchise growth plan range from physical buildout changes to detailed marketing campaigns to strategic limited time offers to expanded hours. Zaxbys recently rolled out its Modern Farmhouse prototype in Madisonville, Tennessee, and has also tested new in-line prototypes in markets like Chapel Hill, North Carolina. As Zaxbys CEO Bernard Acoca mentioned on Restaurant Business’ “A Deeper Dive” podcast, “We think our sweet spot is a 30-seat restaurant that can drive comparable AUVs to what a 56-seater could drive.”

On the marketing front, Zaxbys has paired national campaigns with LTOs to capture new audiences, spark conversation, and drive repeat visits. April’s “Who’s Got the Sauce™?” campaign featured actor Omar Epps as the Sauce Boss and boosted brand awareness among Generations Z and Alpha. In July, the brand ventured into dry rub offerings with its Lemon Pepper offerings, which proved to be one of Zaxbys’ strongest-performing LTOs of the year. Together, these initiatives have both consumers and franchisees eager to see what Zaxbys does next.

Zaxbys is also looking to dial into its piloted Late-Night Zax hours this summer, which expanded business hours through Labor Day at select locations. Early results show strong traction with evening diners, proving the brand’s ability to extend into multiple dayparts.

With a leadership team dedicated to long-term, sustainable growth, Zaxbys’ nationwide expansion is grounded in core values and servant leadership. For multi-unit operators who are looking for a brand that’s breaking through in the chicken category, Zaxbys is full of impressive opportunity.