Ziggi's Coffee Brews Community Connections and Franchise Success

At Ziggi’s Coffee, the mission goes far beyond serving handcrafted drinks and delicious snacks. From day one, this fast-growing brand has put community at the heart of everything it does. Founded in 2004 in Longmont, Colorado, Ziggi’s has built its reputation not only on a diverse, innovative menu but also on a commitment to giving back to the people and places it serves. That same philosophy extends to its franchise model, where local owners are empowered to create meaningful community connections while building thriving businesses.

Ziggi’s has made community involvement a cornerstone of its brand. Year after year, the company hosts initiatives that celebrate, honor, and support those who give so much of themselves. One of the most beloved traditions is the annual Back-to-School Free Drink Day, held every September. This year, Ziggi’s treated more than 13,000 educators and school district staff nationwide to a free 16-ounce drink of their choice. It’s a small gesture with a big impact—a way of fueling the teachers, administrators, and staff who help shape the next generation.

The brand has also shined the spotlight on mental health and first responders through fundraising initiatives. For example, in May 2023, Ziggi’s launched a company-wide campaign during Mental Health Awareness Month, donating $1 from every drink sold to Revital Colorado, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the well-being of first responders, and to local chapters of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). With customer and vendor participation, Ziggi’s raised more than $44,000 to fund resources like counseling, retreats, and education. These efforts underscore Ziggi’s belief that a coffee shop can be more than just a quick stop—it can be a catalyst for awareness and support.

Other community initiatives include Veterans Day appreciation, when veterans and active-duty military members are invited to enjoy a free 16-ounce drink. Ziggi’s also participates in broader awareness days, such as Human Trafficking Awareness Day, where select menu purchases benefit nonprofit partners. At the local level, franchisees are encouraged to engage directly with their communities by donating gift cards, sponsoring school events, supporting nonprofits, and participating in community gatherings. Each Ziggi’s location operates as a neighborhood hub, reflecting the people-first mindset that has guided the brand since its founding.

This culture of giving is deeply personal to the company’s founders, Brandon and Camrin Knudsen, who envisioned Ziggi’s as a place where communities could connect. Coffee was simply the vessel for a bigger purpose: creating a welcoming space where relationships thrive. Two decades later, that vision has grown into more than 100 locations across 22 states, with another 200 in development.

For entrepreneurs, Ziggi’s represents a unique opportunity to join a fast-growing brand with a proven business model and an unwavering commitment to community. Ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 and the Inc. 5000, Ziggi’s has demonstrated consistent growth and strong unit-level performance.

The brand’s flexible formats—from drive-thru kiosks to full-size cafés—allow franchisees to tailor their investment to a variety of markets. Comprehensive training and ongoing support ensure that owners have the tools to succeed, while streamlined operations keep the focus on delivering great products and memorable customer experiences.

Importantly, Ziggi’s commitment to giving back translates into customer loyalty and community goodwill. Guests don’t just stop for a latte or smoothie; they support a brand that invests in their schools, honors their veterans, and advocates for their well-being. For franchisees, that goodwill creates a powerful foundation for growth.

Ziggi’s Coffee is expanding quickly while staying true to its roots. The brand continues to innovate its menu—introducing items like Dirty Sodas alongside its signature coffees, energy drinks, and smoothies—while holding tight to the values that set it apart.

At Ziggi’s, success is measured in more than sales. It’s seen in the smile of a teacher on Back-to-School Day, in the relief of a first responder supported by Revital, and in the pride of franchise owners who know they are part of something bigger.

For those passionate about business and community, Ziggi’s Coffee offers more than an investment—it offers the chance to make a difference.

Are you ready to brew success with Ziggi’s Coffee? Learn more at ziggiscoffee.com/franchise.