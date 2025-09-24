Franchise Ownership Doesn't Have to Be Lonely - Right at Home's Performance Groups Build Connection and Drive Growth

Franchise ownership can sometimes feel isolating. But at Right at Home, franchisees don’t have to go it alone. Through performance groups, owners gain a built-in network of peers and coaches who collaborate to drive growth, share solutions, and hold each other accountable.

These performance groups are small, tight-knit cohorts of seven to twelve franchise owners who meet regularly to challenge and support one another. Some groups are state-specific, while others span the country, bringing together owners at different stages of their business journey. What unites them is a shared commitment to moving beyond daily operations and toward greater impact.

Jaime Esquivel, a Business Performance Coach, describes the groups as “acting like a board of directors for each other.” Members dive into key metrics, exchange best practices, and tackle challenges head-on through structured quarterly meetings — two virtual and two in-person each year. Between sessions, coaches meet one-on-one with owners to track progress and ensure accountability.

How Performance Groups Work

Each quarter follows a consistent rhythm. Virtual meetings focus on business performance metrics — revenue, gross margin, administrative costs — and goal tracking. Members review their previous commitments, assess progress, and set new 90-day goals.

“In the virtual meetings, we take a look at revenue, gross margin, administrative cost… we review what the commitments were for the previous quarter, and whether they were completed or incomplete, which drives good conversation,” Esquivel explains.

In-person gatherings span two full days and offer deeper collaboration. These sessions include comprehensive business reviews, annual and three-year planning, and open discussions on “burning issues” — the most pressing challenges owners face. Members also share “bright ideas,” showcasing successful marketing campaigns, operational strategies, and incentive programs.

Subject-matter experts often join to present on topics like revenue cycle management, dementia care, and marketing trends, equipping franchisees with actionable insights to take back to their businesses.

Coaches: More Than Facilitators

Performance group coaches play a pivotal role beyond moderating meetings. They’re strategic partners in each owner’s success.

Franchisee Victoria Johnston from Snohomish County, WA, values her coach’s ability to challenge her thinking and connect her with the right resources. “He’s not just a cheerleader,” she says. “He’s also really good at getting back to us quickly — and I think that’s the kind of coach we need.”

Nick Paul from Spokane, WA, calls his coach a trusted advisor. “I have him on speed dial,” he says. “I call him for any questions, any advice, any issues.” One of the biggest breakthroughs came when his coach helped him build a strategic business plan — turning a daunting task into a clear roadmap for growth.

The Impact: Growth and Connection

Performance groups deliver measurable results. Esquivel notes that members “outpace normal franchises by a decent margin,” with some groups seeing 16% to 18% year-over-year growth.

The peer connection is equally powerful. Johnston recalls a breakout session where another franchisee spotted a costly vendor expense she had overlooked. “I just thought that was the norm,” she says. Switching vendors led to significant savings.

Paul says the experience reshaped his mindset. “Being in that group teaches you that you do have to take risks and invest to see returns,” he explains. “It helped me grow in how I treat my employees and clients.”

Why Join a Performance Group?

Timing and mindset are key. “The best time was yesterday and the next best time is right now,” Esquivel says. “If you find the right group, you’ll see the benefits.”

Johnston recommends waiting until at least the one-year mark unless you have prior business experience, but emphasizes the long-term value of mentorship and honest feedback.

Paul is unequivocal: “Absolutely recommend it. It’s almost like a family — they want to see you succeed.”

Whether it’s learning new strategies, staying accountable, or simply having a trusted circle to lean on, performance groups offer Right at Home franchisees a support system that lasts throughout their business journey.

Ready to take the next step in making a difference in your community?

Visit rightathomefranchise.com/ to learn more.