Right at Home Targets Jacksonville, NC for Strategic Franchise Growth

Right at Home, a leading in-home care franchise with over 750 locations across the U.S. and internationally, is setting its sights on Jacksonville, North Carolina for its next wave of expansion. The company plans to launch a new territory within the year, aiming to meet the rising demand for high-quality in-home care services in the region.

This initiative offers entrepreneurs the chance to deliver vital care to seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to remain in their own homes. Right at Home’s caregivers are professionally trained, providing essential support and reassurance to clients and their families, all backed by a business model honed over three decades.

“As we continue to grow, we’re prioritizing markets like Jacksonville that align with our mission and offer potential for meaningful impact,” said Jennifer Chaney, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development and Sales. “We’re seeking passionate entrepreneurs who want to make a difference in their communities while benefiting from our proven business model and extensive support system.”

Jacksonville stands out as a promising market, with an aging population of 47,658 and 12 successful Right at Home territories already established in North Carolina.

In 2024, Right at Home awarded 37 new franchises and opened 27 locations, surpassing its annual growth targets. The brand’s reputation is reflected in its 22-year streak on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, its recognition as a 2025 Top Franchise Brand for Multi-Unit Owners by Entrepreneur Magazine, and multiple honors from Franchise Business Review—including the Culture100 Award, Hall of Fame induction, and several top franchise accolades for profitability, culture, and satisfaction.

Driven by a mission to enhance the quality of life for those they serve, Right at Home provides companionship, personal care, and assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to live independently. Each local office is independently owned and operated, employing caregiving staff who are thoroughly screened, trained, and insured.

“Our goal is to provide franchisees with the resources they need to build sustainable, successful businesses,” said Mallory Hoskinson, Senior Director of Growth and Engagement. “From generating leads to ongoing strategic support, we’re committed to empowering their success.”

If you are interested in making a difference as a Right at Home franchisee, more information is available at rightathomefranchise.com/.