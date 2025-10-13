Dynamic Duo: Blending Family, BBQ, and Community with the Frantz Family

Barbecue may be the product, but at Sonny’s BBQ, people and purpose are the real ingredients. It’s about creating community, nurturing relationships, and building a legacy that lasts. Few stories capture that spirit better than Scott and Amy Frantz, twin siblings behind one of the brand’s most inspiring growth stories. What began with a teenage dishwasher and a hopeful host has grown into a powerhouse family operation, with Scott overseeing 30 Sonny’s BBQ locations across the Southeast and Amy leading training and development for the next generation of restaurant leaders.

Scott’s journey began in 1995 – not in a boardroom, but at the dish pit of his local Sonny’s BBQ at just 15 years old. With grit, determination, and the guidance of mentors who recognized his potential, Scott quickly discovered a love for the craft of barbecue and the restaurant business. “If you love the restaurant business, you love people, and you have a passion for barbecue, there’s no better place to be,” Scott reflects. That drive propelled him from dishwasher to Assistant Manager by 18, General Manager by 19, and Area Director by 21. By the age of 24, Scott achieved his ultimate dream: becoming Sonny’s BBQ Franchise owner. Today, nearly three decades later, Scott operates under ACG BBQ, eventually growing into one of the brand’s largest franchisees.

For Scott, success is about more than numbers, it’s about relationships, family, community, and paying it forward. “It’s messy, it’s saucy, it’s hard work, but it's also fun,” Scott says. “Barbecue has a way of bringing people together, and being part of that every day has changed my life forever.”

Amy’s path, while different, is equally inspiring. She started as a Sonny’s host at 16 before leaving for college, where she sharpened her leadership skills as a basketball team captain. When Amy returned, she begged her twin brother for a job – though he was slightly hesitant to hire her, his then-boss, John, recognized her potential and encouraged her to step into management. “I had no idea what was going to happen,” Amy recalls. “I was honest. I didn’t know how to manage people. And John said, ‘No, you do, you just don’t know it yet. You have that skill, that leadership skill.”

That encouragement ignited a 25-year career that has taken Amy from Assistant Manager to General Manager, Area Director, and Regional Director of Operations for all 30 restaurants. Today, as Director of Training at ACG BBQ, she channels her passion into developing people. “I love training and wanted to get into it,” she explained. “Now, I help shape the next generation of leaders – and that’s incredibly fulfilling.”

Together, Scott and Amy represent the perfect blend of strategy and heart. With more than 55 years of combined experience, they’ve built not just a BBQ legacy, but a business deeply rooted in family values, career development, and community impact. Beyond their own careers, they see their greatest achievement in the opportunities created for others. From first jobs for local teens to career paths for rising managers, their restaurants have become a haven for growth and belonging.

“Barbecue is hard work, but it’s fun when you love what you do and who you do it with,” Scott says. “Sonny’s has given us so much to us and now our mission is to give even more back: to our people, to our guests, and to the communities we serve.”