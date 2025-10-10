How This 25-Year-Old Is Building a Scalable Business in Restoration

With no background in franchising, Jackson Popielarcheck is ramping up fast, thanks to the right model, the right partner, and a clear playbook.

Like many first-time franchise owners, Popielarcheck had never led a business of this scale. Yet just a few months in to owning a PuroClean franchise, he’s shown to be a driven, coachable entrepreneur who has used structure and company culture to gain early momentum.

Training That Builds Confidence

From day one, Popielarcheck leaned into PuroClean’s structured onboarding program, PuroLaunch, to mold the decision-making mindset needed to lead a business and secure early jobs. The marketing and sales training provided was especially impactful because he was given clear step-by-step directions on how to build relationships, how to approach the community, and what daily activities drive success in restoration.

“What stood out most was how much support and structure PuroClean provides from day one,” he said. “The balance between in-depth explanations of the software systems and the hands-on training in the Flood House showed me how The PuroClean Way ties everything together.”

Culture as a Growth Driver

Through the PuroMentor Program, mentorship has been key for Popielarcheck, who shadowed PuroClean Franchise Owner Becky Edgren’s tenured team to gain firsthand insight into how training translates into real operations.

“Seeing an established PuroClean in action showed me how everything I learned at training could be applied in real-world operations,” he said, noting that PuroClean’s support continued beyond training and included weekly calls with his Regional Director who provided accountability and encouragement.

Popielarcheck also experienced the brand’s leadership culture in action at PuroClean’s Annual Convention, when he was invited to a mixer with PuroClean Executives and the Network Leadership Council, a group of Franchise Owners who represent the network at large. He said he could feel their genuine passion for seeing new Franchise Owners succeed, making him feel supported and part of something bigger.

Systems That Accelerate Ramp-Up

Popielarcheck quickly saw the value of proprietary tools like PuroLogic, which streamlines documentation and strengthens relationships with insurance partners. Combined with a proven sales roadmap and customizable marketing collateral, it gave his business early traction.

“Trusting and applying the systems the way PuroClean teaches them has already made a major impact in how we operate and how we are perceived in the field,” he said.

Building With People, Not Just Processes

Popielarcheck also recognizes the importance of building a trusted team, starting with Project Manager James Hooker, his lifelong friend who shares his work ethic and passion. That foundation has allowed them to move quickly with composure and focus on growing Popielarcheck’s business.

Popielarcheck’s journey highlights how new Franchise Owners at PuroClean can gain real traction by following a proven system and embracing the culture, no matter their age or experience level.

Explore PuroClean franchising opportunities today and discover how you, too, can build a scalable restoration business as a PuroClean Franchise Owner.