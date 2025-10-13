Why Multi-Unit Operators Are Turning to Salon Suites

In today’s crowded restaurant and service industries, multi-unit operators are searching for smarter ways to scale. One model is standing out: salon suites. With low labor costs, semi-absentee ownership opportunities, and recurring rental income, salon suites offer portfolio diversification that’s less stressful and more sustainable than traditional B2C concepts.

As one of the fastest-growing salon suite franchises in the industry, Phenix Salon Suites has redefined what ownership can look like, blending investor-friendly economics with a model designed for long-term growth.

A Scalable Model That Works for Operators

At Phenix Salon Suites, semi-absentee ownership is at the heart of the model. Franchisees don’t run the salon spaces; instead, they lease fully equipped private suites to beauty and wellness Lifestyle Professionals who want to be their own boss. This structure enables multi-unit, multi-brand operators to stay focused on their other concepts while still earning consistent returns from their suites. Unlike labor-heavy restaurant and service brands, Phenix requires zero to minimal staffing to operate effectively, virtually eliminating one of the biggest concerns in franchising today: labor costs.

Revenue comes from steady, recurring rent paid by these motivated professionals, which creates a predictable income stream that isn’t tied to consumer traffic or daily sales. For operators, that means fewer headaches, lower labor costs, and a franchise model that’s easier to scale than traditional restaurant or service brands.

Why Phenix Stands Out in the Salon Suite Space

In the fast-growing salon suites category, Phenix Salon Suites sets itself apart through flexibility and credibility. Franchisees can choose from multiple buildout options, ranging from compact bistro models with 25-30 suites to premium locations offering 50+ suites. This means the concept can adapt to a variety of markets and real estate opportunities.

The brand’s authenticity comes from founder Gina Rivera, a respected celebrity stylist who built Phenix to give independent beauty and wellness Lifestyle Professionals a better path to ownership and success— that story resonates with renters and builds trust for franchisees, Combined with national recognition, like earning the #249 spot on Franchise Times’ Top 400 ranking, Phenix has become a leading choice for motivated operators looking for a proven, scalable concept.

Proof of Success: Greg Demory’s Multi-Unit Growth

For examples of how multi-unit operators leverage salon suite models to their advantage, look no further than Texas-based Phenix franchisee Greg Demory. After a successful corporate career, Demory embraced franchising to scale with a proven system. What sets Demory apart from traditional franchise owners is his use of a semi-absentee management approach: he oversees his Texas operations all the way from Madrid, relying on the Phenix model to buoy his locations.

In less than a year, Demory opened two locations and is preparing to launch a third. He is also expanding his second location in Cedar Hill, adding 17 new suites.

Demory’s growth required hands-on involvement in construction, staffing, and marketing strategy, but those early investments laid the foundation for a sustainable business. His story demonstrates how the salon suite model provides both a lifestyle-friendly business and a replicable path to scaling.

The Next Frontier of Growth for Phenix

As Phenix expands across the U.S. and internationally, demand for the salon suites model continues to surge. From York, UK, to new agreements in fast-growing U.S. markets like Tampa, the brand is proving its adaptability and appeal across cultures and economies. For multi-unit operators seeking diversification beyond the crowded restaurant or service spaces, salon suites represent a unique B2B franchising opportunity.

With flexible buildouts, an authentic brand story, and a proven track record, Phenix is quickly becoming the go-to salon suite franchise for seasoned operators ready to scale.

To learn more about franchising with Phenix Salon Suites, visit phenixsalonsuitesfranchising.com/.