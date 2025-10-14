How Huey Magoo's is Mastering Franchise Site Selection for Faster Growth

Huey Magoo’s is powering aggressive national expansion with a clear, modern philosophy: adapt to a shifting market, right-size every store, and never compromise on the quality of the brand’s beloved chicken tenders.

The fast-casual favorite’s approach means opportunity is no longer limited to finding the “perfect” location. Instead, Huey Magoo’s has unlocked an agile approach to real estate - opening new doors and creating meaningful opportunities for franchisees.

Real Estate Reality: Change—and Opportunity

The days of readily available pad sites and prime endcaps are over. Today’s retail market rewards speed, ingenuity, and flexibility, and Huey Magoo's leadership has responded by designing a store model that is all about adaptability.

“Our new condensed store prototype makes it easier than ever to join the Huey Magoo’s family,” explains CEO Andy Howard. “It’s a smart, scalable format built for today’s competitive real estate environment.”

For the Florida-based brand, founded in 2004, the move is more than a minor tweak; it’s a fundamental shift in thinking.

The 1,500-square-foot model is engineered to fit into high-traffic strip centers and bustling urban locales. In-line locations, once considered secondary, now offer goldmines of consistent foot traffic, enabling franchise operators to capitalize on profitability without waiting for elusive, oversized lots.

“The condensed footprint lowers buildout requirements and enables operators to secure space in smaller, high-traffic retail centers,” Howard adds.

Site Selection: Flexibility Wins

Ask David Boatright, Director of Franchise Sales for Huey Magoo’s, how the new model impacts prospective operators, and he doesn’t hesitate: it’s not about doing less with more; it’s about doing more with less.

“In today’s market, a 1,500-square-foot in-line option gives candidates more choices in site selection than ever before,” Boatright notes. “This model provides the ability to pursue different types of locations without being restricted to just one real estate scenario.”

Whether the goal is to capture quick urban pedestrian flow or serve a car-centric community with a drive-thru, Huey Magoo’s offers a playbook that covers every angle. Speed to market? Conversion models make it possible. High visibility? Endcap and stand-alone drive-thru formats remain key parts of the brand’s strategy.

Critically, every prototype is engineered for operational excellence. Each features a kitchen designed for compact performance, dedicated expo zones to ensure consistent quality, and pickup systems built for seamless customer handoffs.

Success in Non-Traditional Spaces

These small spaces are proving to be big wins. Huey Magoo’s adaptability is on full display from downtown Las Vegas to busy airport concourses.

Inside the all-new Fremont Food Hall, located in the Freemont Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, a streamlined location thrives in a fast-paced environment, serving the brand’s bold flavors and signature tenders without missing a beat. Meanwhile, the “On the Fly” format at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) caters to travelers with peak efficiency and crisp, travel-ready packaging.

“Airports, casinos, and other non-traditional venues give us a chance to showcase the brand to thousands of new guests every day,” Howard observes. “The beauty of our prototype is that it adapts without sacrificing quality.”

From the front counter to the back of the house, the layout ensures Huey Magoo’s remains consistent, even in the most unconventional venues. Every kitchen and order flow is meticulously planned, allowing franchisees to optimize labor and product mix so that every square foot counts toward profitability.

Building Momentum and Strengthening the Brand

With 79 restaurants open and over 250 in the development pipeline, Huey Magoo’s flexible format is attracting both experienced multi-unit operators and new franchisees eager to partner with a category leader. The brand is strategically expanding its footprint, targeting major growth across the Southwest, Midwest, West Coast, and Northeast, including hot markets like Texas and the Carolinas.

For entrepreneurs seeking the right franchise fit, Huey Magoo’s offers an invitation to compete - and win - in places that were once considered out of reach. Whether in a neighborhood in-line spot, a drive-thru on the edge of town, or a terminal in a busy airport, guests will always find the same “Filet Mignon of Chicken®” and welcoming atmosphere the brand is known for.

Ready to explore how the right-sized opportunity can fuel your future with a franchise model built for today’s market? Visit hueymagoos.com/franchising