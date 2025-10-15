Another Broken Egg Cafe Drives Franchise Growth with New Executive Team

Another Broken Egg Cafe, the award-winning, Southern-inspired daytime-only restaurant, has announced significant additions to its executive leadership team as it enters the next phase of its growth. These appointments reflect the brand’s commitment to operational excellence, enhanced guest experience, culinary innovation, and franchisee support as it accelerates purposeful expansion across the U.S.

At the helm is President & CEO Jorge Salvat, who brings more than 35 years of restaurant and franchise leadership experience with brands such as Burger King, McDonald’s, and Dunkin’ Brands. Since joining, Salvat has prioritized collaborating with franchisees and aligning organizational processes to better serve their needs. Early initiatives include a systemwide field operations review, enhanced financial planning and reporting tools, and a restructuring of leadership roles to drive stronger collaboration across departments. These actions are designed to help the brand evolve as it moves past the 100-unit milestone to better meet the needs of franchisees and create a stronger foundation for future growth.

Chief Marketing Officer Peter Frey complements Salvat’s operational focus with a renewed emphasis on brand positioning and guest engagement. Drawing on leadership roles at Sonny’s BBQ, SeaWorld, and Darden Restaurants, Frey is utilizing comprehensive market research and guest insight initiatives to strengthen brand equity. His strategy centers on creating consistent, guest-driven messaging that enhances loyalty and drives traffic, both digitally and in-cafe. By sharpening the marketing platform, Frey is ensuring Another Broken Egg Cafe continues to stand out in the highly competitive breakfast, brunch, and lunch category.

Rounding out the leadership team is Vice President of Culinary and Corporate Executive Chef Joel Reynders, who continues to lead menu innovation. Reynders has already launched two quarterly seasonal menus that balance guest favorites with on-trend flavors, elevating the dining experience while keeping execution simple for operators. This chef-driven, franchisee-friendly approach helps maintain high average check sizes and repeat visits without placing undue strain on cafe-level operations.

To strengthen collaboration within its system, the leadership team recently conducted a multi-city road show with stops in Orlando, Baltimore, Nashville, and Dallas. These meetings provided opportunities to engage directly with franchisees, gather feedback, and share updates on upcoming initiatives.

With more than 105 locations nationwide and nearly 100 more in development, Another Broken Egg Cafe is the largest actively franchising brand in the daytime-only dining space. By combining a chef-driven menu, full bar program, and one-shift operating model, the “NextGen Casual” category leader continues to attract seasoned operators seeking a differentiated concept with strong unit economics and an appealing work-life balance.

For more information about Another Broken Egg Cafe franchise opportunities, visit the brand’s franchising website to submit an inquiry form.