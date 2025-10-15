Golden Corral Expands Franchise Development Team and Expands in Puerto Rico

Golden Corral, America’s largest all-you-can-eat buffet chain, continues to lay the foundation for accelerated franchise growth with the appointment of Dan Doulen, CFE, as Senior Director of Franchise Business Development. His addition to the development team aligns with the brand’s ongoing momentum, highlighted by continued expansion in Puerto Rico.

Doulen brings more than 18 years of franchise development experience to Golden Corral, having previously led domestic and international growth at Wings and Rings. He was also instrumental in launching new concepts such as Noble Chicken. At Golden Corral, he will focus on working alongside both new and existing franchisees to support the brand’s expansion across the U.S. and its entry into international markets.

“I have great confidence that Dan will build on our momentum to accelerate growth,” said Dave Conklin, Chief Development Officer of Golden Corral. “He has a wealth of talent and knowledge and has already integrated himself into the Golden Corral family.”

“I’ve been inspired by Golden Corral’s collaborative culture and its deep commitment to franchisees and the communities we serve,” Doulen said. “This is a brand that has proven its resilience and innovation, and I’m energized to help drive growth through traditional buffet formats and our new development opportunities.”

Golden Corral’s expanded franchise development team arrives at a time when the brand is gaining momentum in key regions. In Puerto Rico, franchisee Justin Tirri is leading a multi-unit expansion that has introduced Golden Corral to markets including Caguas, Canóvanas, Bayamón, and Ponce. Tirri recently signed an expanded agreement to open two additional restaurants on the island, continuing to meet strong consumer demand for Golden Corral’s family-oriented dining experience.

“Justin has set the standard for operating with excellence and building connections in the communities he serves,” said Lance Trenary, President and CEO of Golden Corral Corporation. “His growth in Puerto Rico demonstrates the strength of our franchise model and the opportunities it creates for entrepreneurs in new and established markets alike.”

With more than 50 years in the restaurant industry, Golden Corral has established itself as a legacy brand with a forward-looking vision. The addition of key team members, like Doulen, underscores the company’s commitment to aligning experienced leadership with its ambitious growth strategy, while franchisees like Tirri highlight the brand’s ability to thrive in diverse markets.

As Golden Corral continues to innovate with new development formats and support systems, the buffet leader remains focused on making pleasurable dining affordable while creating opportunities for franchisees to expand confidently into the future. For more information on the growth opportunities available at Golden Corral, connect with the franchising team today.