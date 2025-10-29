Brewing Good: Aroma Joe's Has Built a Culture of Community

Community isn’t just part of the business at Aroma Joe’s; it’s the heart of it. Whether it’s raising funds for children’s charities or cleaning rivers and supporting veterans, the growing coffeehouse franchise has always believed that success tastes even better when it’s shared. With the official launch of the AJ’s Cares Foundation, Aroma Joe’s and its 129 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York, are taking its mission of positively impacting people to an entirely new level.

The AJ’s Cares Foundation unites corporate staff, franchisees, and customers in a shared mission to create lasting change through several core pillars: Supporting Children’s Growth, Fighting Childhood Hunger, Creating Educational Opportunities, Serving Veterans and Their Families, and Caring for the Environment. Funds are raised through community donation days as well as through private giving, events, and merchandise sales. Franchisees and team members across the system choose causes close to their hearts, ensuring every donation and volunteer effort has a local impact.

The foundation’s reach is already impressive. Aroma Joe’s shops have raised thousands for initiatives like the Make-A-Wish Foundation, supported the Cole Strong campaign in Swansea, MA, to help a child battling cancer, and partnered with the Travis Mills Foundation to aid veterans and their families. Teams have also rolled up their sleeves for environmental cleanups like the Clean River Project in Methuen, MA, where volunteers removed everything from TVs to picnic tables from local waterways.

“This is the natural next step in furthering the Aroma Joe's mission, and we look forward to the foundation positively impacting people throughout Aroma Joe's growing footprint and beyond,” said Dave Tucci, President of Aroma Joe’s.

Aroma Joe’s franchisees often say the opportunity to connect with their communities is one of the most rewarding parts of ownership. For example, franchisees Kevin and Jennifer Silva in Haverhill, MA, have made community giving a cornerstone of their business, hosting a variety of creative and heartfelt events throughout the year. During “Free Coffee for Teachers Week,” they served more than 200 complimentary coffees and catered drinks to two local schools, reaching over 600 educators in support of their PTO “Welcome Back” events. They also joined the Caleb Hunking School’s annual “Welcome Back” block party, serving drinks and snacks to over 1,200 families and donating $1 per drink sold to the PTO. In addition, they organized a Gold Ribbon fundraiser for a local child battling cancer, raising nearly $1,000, and plan to hold a larger event for the family in the future.

The spirit of service runs deep at the corporate office too, where employees participate in local volunteer efforts year-round and lead signature events like the annual Brewin’ Bowl. The friendly bowling fundraiser brings together franchisees, baristas, and headquarters staff to support meaningful causes through raffles, auctions, and donations. Over the past three years, Brewin’ Bowl has raised more than $12,000 for initiatives such as the Drew Cepp Scholarship Fund, which was established in memory of a franchisee’s daughter, and for the family of Blake Hall, a beloved Saco, Maine barista who tragically passed away at 23.

This fall, the brand also kicked off a mentorship collaboration with the University of Maine’s business school, connecting students with company leaders to work on real-world growth initiatives. It’s another example of how Aroma Joe’s invests not only in its franchisees and customers, but also in the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Being part of Aroma Joe’s means more than running a profitable business. It means belonging to a brand that cares. For entrepreneurs seeking a business opportunity that blends community, purpose, and profitability, Aroma Joe’s offers a franchise opportunity dedicated to fueling positivity nationwide.

To learn more about Aroma Joe’s community initiatives, visit aromajoes.com/ajs-cares.

To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit franchising.aromajoes.com.