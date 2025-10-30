Corey Benish on the 5-Wins Strategy Powering Growth for Home Franchise Concepts

In an industry built around the most personal space we know — our homes — Corey Benish is doing more than managing a portfolio of franchise brands. As president and CEO of Home Franchise Concepts, the 30-year-plus powerhouse behind a diverse lineup of leading home service brands, Benish is steering the multi-brand franchisor into a new era of growth and innovation.

Before stepping into his current role in July 2025, Benish served as chief operating officer of information technology at JM Family Enterprises, the parent company of Home Franchise Concepts. In a recent conversation with Franchise Update’s Helen Bond, Benish shared his vision and described the greatest differentiator of Home Franchise Concepts in simple terms: “you’re never on your own.”

You're hard at work as President and CEO at a time of significant evolution for Home Franchise Concepts. Beyond the recent rebranding, what is your core strategic vision for the portfolio of brands?

Benish: Our strategy focuses on three things: growth, operational excellence, and building a great culture. We're all about helping entrepreneurs start new franchises and supporting existing franchisees as they expand into new markets while making the most out of their current markets. Operational excellence means giving them better tools, top-notch training and smarter tech so they can run a leaner, more profitable business. And culture is the glue – fostering a system where collaboration, transparency and accountability help everyone succeed. When these three come together, franchisees grow, consumers are happy and the whole network gets stronger.

What distinguishes Home Franchise Concepts’ brands as a compelling business opportunity, no matter the economic climate?

Benish: The home services market is both large and resilient. People will always need to care for, improve and protect their homes, so our brands meet needs that don't go away in a downturn. That's a major advantage over more discretionary categories. In addition, Home Franchise Concepts is constantly optimizing our platform effect. Franchisees benefit not only from the strength of their leading brand, but also from shared best practices and enterprise-level support, tools and training that help them grow faster and operate smarter.

Home services are often called 'recession-resistant,' but resistance isn't the same as growth. What specific corporate strategies does Home Franchise Concepts employ to not just protect its franchisees during an economic downturn but to actually position them to capture market share and thrive?

Benish: We think of innovation not just in terms of technology, but in how we continuously improve the way we support our franchisees, especially during economic uncertainty. Our goal isn't just to help them during a downturn but to come out stronger on the other side.

We focus on practical, strategic improvements that make a real difference on the ground and grow market share, including:

Clear, actionable playbooks and toolkits that help franchisees adapt quickly and stay focused on growth, even when consumer behavior shifts. We listen to what's working in the field and continuously refine our resources to reflect real-world needs.

that help franchisees adapt quickly and stay focused on growth, even when consumer behavior shifts. We listen to what's working in the field and continuously refine our resources to reflect real-world needs. Training, webinars and peer collaboration that ensure franchisees have access to shared knowledge and best practices. Our team works directly with owners to deliver support that's timely, relevant and rooted in experience.

that ensure franchisees have access to shared knowledge and best practices. Our team works directly with owners to deliver support that's timely, relevant and rooted in experience. Smart use of technology to enhance efficiency and consumer engagement. While we're in various stages of change depending on the brand, we're building on a solid foundation and moving fast in the right direction – with an eye on improving both the franchisee and consumer experience.

to enhance efficiency and consumer engagement. While we're in various stages of change depending on the brand, we're building on a solid foundation and moving fast in the right direction – with an eye on improving both the franchisee and consumer experience. Targeted marketing strategies that help franchisees capture demand more precisely. As the world begins to shift from Search Engine Optimization to Generative Engine Optimization, our marketing team is focused on cost-effective, data-driven programs that help franchisees reach the right consumers with the right message.

that help franchisees capture demand more precisely. As the world begins to shift from Search Engine Optimization to Generative Engine Optimization, our marketing team is focused on cost-effective, data-driven programs that help franchisees reach the right consumers with the right message. Consumer-facing tools that make the process easier and more transparent. Whether a consumer simply wants to book a design consultation, digitally book their grooming appointment or add-on services to their house cleaning, we are investing in tools that empower consumers to have choice and control.

Rather than pulling back during uncertain times, we double down on delivering value. By giving our franchisees the tools, knowledge and strategies they need to perform at a high level, we position them not just to survive, but to thrive while others stand still.

You've talked about creating "win-win" moments across the entire business ecosystem—can you expand on this?

Benish: I should probably expand on that more because we really strive for the "5 Wins". A win for the consumer, who gets a great experience and real value. A win for our franchisees, who build stronger, more profitable businesses. A win for our partners, who grow as their products and services become part of delivering that great experience. A win for our associates, who thrive in a culture that leans into collaboration and the strength of our teams, driving enterprise initiatives forward. And a win for us as the franchisor, because when everyone in the ecosystem succeeds, the platform grows stronger. That's the mindset behind everything we do – every initiative should create value at all five levels, because that's how you build a system that scales and endures.

The diverse Home Franchise Concepts portfolio is a key differentiator. How does this multi-brand model create stability for the entire system?

Benish: Diversification makes us stronger. Each brand serves a unique need, but together they give us a more complete view of the home services landscape. That allows us to anticipate consumer trends early and share insights system-wide. It also creates natural balance – if one category slows, another is often gaining speed. For franchisees, it means more opportunity: multi-brand ownership, cross-marketing and the confidence of being part of a system that's built to last.

Where do you see the biggest growth opportunity in the home services sector over the next five years, and how is Home Franchise Concepts poised to ensure franchisees are the first to capitalize on it?

Benish: The real opportunity is in creating a seamless, technology-driven consumer experience across a very fragmented industry. People want home projects to be easier, more transparent and less stressful – and at scale, we can deliver that. People want the ease of booking, rescheduling and managing their recurring services at their fingertips.

From remodeling a kitchen to upgrading window coverings, we're embedding technology, data and best practices into every brand. That positions our franchisees to lead the way as the industry evolves and helps us, as a platform, create value for future concepts we might add to the portfolio.

Anything else important to add that you would like prospective franchise owners to understand?

Benish: The biggest thing is this: with Home Franchise Concepts, you're never on your own. You get the strength of an established brand, a powerful network of franchisees who support each other and a leadership team focused on one thing: helping you grow a profitable, sustainable business.

