3 Winning Ways Smoothie King is Accelerating Growth 

Smoothie King, the world's largest smoothie chain, with 1,350 locations, is marking 50 years as a purpose-driven brand with game-changing innovation and a growth-focused future.

As the inventor of the nutritionally fresh-blended smoothie, Smoothie King continues to boldly stake its claim as an industry leader for a competitive edge in franchising. Here are three reasons entrepreneurs seeking to invest in a nutrition-focused franchise will find that when it comes to Smoothie King, the best just keeps getting better.

1. A Continuous Commitment to Menu Innovation

Smoothie King's inspirational healthy living mission resonates loudly with the recent debut of Smoothie Bowls, a line of six made-to-order bowls set to boost loyalty, traffic, and store profitability to new heights.

The bowls feature a nutrient-dense superfood base of acai or pitaya, served with Smoothie King's new red spoon, complementing the brand's beloved signature red straws. But that's not all. In addition to the rollout of smoothie bowls, Smoothie King recently launched Gut Health Smoothies and Power Meal Smoothies, on-the-go meal replacements that are low-calorie and protein-packed.

Smoothie King's latest offerings are just an example of how the Texas-based powerhouse chain leads the way to meet the surging demand of consumers shifting to a health-focused mindset. Franchisees can rely on this constant innovation with a research and development team dedicated to testing and introducing new product offerings and delivering on the promise of Smoothie King's Clean Blends.

2. A Tested and Perfected Business Model

Smoothie King offers a tested and perfected business model that's easier to own and operate than ever before. Franchise partners can take advantage of various prototypes and real estate opportunities, including the 800-square foot drive-thru-only prototype launched in 2022. Ownership also includes access to the following:

World-class training and support

Comprehensive marketing services

A sustainable low-labor model that consistently delivers on quality and service

Refined systems and technology that is easy to master, allowing more time to strengthen connections with your loyal guests

3. A proven record of award-winning success

With 10-plus years of consistent sales growth, Smoothie King boasts a proven record of success and happy franchisees.

More than half of the 160 signed franchise and area developments agreements signed in 2022 were with existing franchisees, who helped contribute to the company's $618 million in systemwide sales and remain a driving force behind Smoothie King's expansion.

In addition to bolstering its development pipeline, Smoothie King opened 77 new stores in 2022 in key target markets, including Albany, New York; Cleveland, Ohio and Washington, D.C.

Blending a Bright Future for Franchise Growth

With franchise development leading the way, Smoothie King continues to break new ground with plans to open more than 100 locations in 2023 as part of its long-term development strategy.

“Over the last few years, we've seen an increased demand for healthier food options across the QSR segment, and this trend positively impacted the brand's growth. With deals signed in 24 states in 2022, we couldn't be more excited to extend the reach of Smoothie King's purpose-driven menu and be an instrumental part of each guest’s health and wellness journey," said Wan Kim, Smoothie King’s CEO. "As we expand our footprint, we will continue to make our brand's products even more accessible and will work hard to drive profitability for franchisees in all markets.”

Smoothie King, recognized on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list for 32 years, seeks to expand nationwide with qualified operators interested in diversifying their franchise portfolio or entering franchise ownership for the first time with single and multi-unit development.

Ready to be part of the Smoothie King family? Get started today when you visit smoothiekingfranchise.com.